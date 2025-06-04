Dometic outfoxes Yeti with stackable coolers that fit like Tetris

Try as they might with add-ons like pneumatic tires and vacuum insulation, the competition hasn't been able to knock Yeti off its pedestal as the go-to for rugged adventure coolers. Dometic might have a chance by delivering something that's both elusive and invaluable to campers: space. Its all-new Recon series of modular coolers stack nearly as neatly as Legos, squeezing the most out of any pickup bed or car trunk so you can pack everything you need and maybe even a few things you don't.

Long known for its hard-wired RV and marine hardware, Dometic has been stepping outside the RV box in an effort to better equip car campers and day adventurers. Its haulable, cooler-style CFX fridge/freezers and Go series of components are perfect examples. The Recon series builds on those efforts with a whole new ecosystem.

We've long admired the Dometic WCI "insulation boxes" (like this one) for their squared-off, neat-packing shapes. We're not sure there's a series of coolers out there that'll fit more neatly together side by side, ensuring less wasted space and more space for other gear and cargo.

The Recon series shows the same eye for space-optimized storage but in a multi-level way. The individual hard-sided coolers are purpose-built to stack securely together, each using its non-stick feet to nest into corresponding depressions in the lid of the cooler below. The folding handles close away neatly into side recesses to create flush sides that store cleanly side by side.

The Recon hard coolers include a traction top and recesses designed to nest the feet of the cooler(s) on top Dometic

In addition to the aforementioned WCI series, it seems like Dometic has pulled inspiration from Front Runner, the South African overland brand it acquired in 2021. Front Runner has a deep, long-running catalog of overland products, but possibly its most visible and ubiquitous is its lineup of square Wolf Pack Pro boxes that stack and secure together to make dry storage as neat, secure and space-efficient as possible. The Recon lineup looks to do the same for cold storage.

Dometic isn't the first brand to come up with the idea of tight-stacking coolers. Coleman introduced Party Stackers well over a decade ago in a similarly neat-packing ecosystem. But it subsequently discontinued them, and now you'll only find them on the secondary market. We thought it a shame that Coleman discontinued the series as it seemed like a great idea for transporting and storing multiple cooler sizes, but we're glad another name brand of the outdoors is reviving the concept.

The Recon Series also goes a couple steps further than the Party Stacker series. In addition to the flush handle design and nesting feet mentioned earlier, the Recon lineup also comprises both hard and soft coolers, plus modular accessories.

The Recon series launches with three hard coolers and three soft coolers Dometic

With hard-sided models that range between 16 and 69 L (18 and 100 cans without ice), Dometic aims for rugged, lug-anywhere performance and eight-day cold retention. Instead of the rotomolding process Yeti and others, it opts for an injection molded construction for a sleek but rugged form.

The hard cooler lid can open in multiple directions or remove completely, adding convenience whether you're just trying to grab a cold drink on a quick pit stop or fast-loading a full grocery trip's worth of food. The latches double as bottle openers. Dometic also plans to offer a spigot that swaps in for the drain plug and turns the cooler into a portable water jug optimized for ice-cold drinks.

Recon accessories will include a spout to turn cooler into water canister - just don't drink the melted ice water keeping the chicken cool Dometic

The soft-sided Recon coolers range in size between 12 and 21 liters (19 and 35 cans) and have been designed for squeezing into vehicle spaces like backseats and footwells. They use zipper-free lids with dual-hinge latches for opening from either side. A reinforced solid base and abrasion-resistant 840D nylon TPU-coated outer shell ensures that they don't rip or fold under hard use.

Looking at the Recon models, the only miss for us is that, unlike those aforementioned WCI insulation boxes and Front Runner Wolf Pack Pros, the bodies on the Recon coolers appear to be slightly tapered. That means unnecessary wasted space, like you can see in the photo below, a small inefficiency in a system designed specifically for efficiency.

One flaw in our opinion: There's a bit of taper that leaves a little unused space; 90-degree corners would eliminate that for even more efficiency Dometic

That said, almost every cooler and storage box design gives up a little space (or strength/function) somewhere. For instance, both the Party Stacker coolers have handles that stick out off the sides. Recess those handles, and you might have to give up a little interior cooler space or insulation. The Recon models will still group and stack more tightly than average coolers.

And maybe Dometic could follow up with some compatible cargo boxes so even more of one's base camping haul can fit together like a high-efficiency 3D puzzle. Today's announcement does highlight a variety of accessories, including totes, so storage boxes don't seem like that much of a stretch and could prove quite special for messy, overloaded small campers, SUVs and pickup trucks everywhere.

Totes and dividers will also be a part of the Recon ecosystem Dometic

The Recon line hit the market today, with all coolers retailing between US$225 and $425.

Source: Dometic