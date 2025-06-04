© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

Dometic outfoxes Yeti with stackable coolers that fit like Tetris

By C.C. Weiss
June 04, 2025
Dometic outfoxes Yeti with stackable coolers that fit like Tetris
Adventures are about to get neater and more efficient with the Dometic Recon series
Adventures are about to get neater and more efficient with the Dometic Recon series
View 16 Images
Adventures are about to get neater and more efficient with the Dometic Recon series
1/16
Adventures are about to get neater and more efficient with the Dometic Recon series
In addition to traveling more neatly in the trunk, Recon coolers will store more neatly in the garage
2/16
In addition to traveling more neatly in the trunk, Recon coolers will store more neatly in the garage
Dometic shows the puzzle-like fit of the Recon series and its existing Go cargo boxes
3/16
Dometic shows the puzzle-like fit of the Recon series and its existing Go cargo boxes
Whether stacking up or side-by-side, Dometic Recon coolers are designed for a snug, efficient fit
4/16
Whether stacking up or side-by-side, Dometic Recon coolers are designed for a snug, efficient fit
One flaw in our opinion: The coolers show a little taper that leaves unused space in between; 90-degree corners would eliminate that for even better efficiency
5/16
One flaw in our opinion: There's a bit of taper that leaves a little unused space; 90-degree corners would eliminate that for even more efficiency
The Recon hard coolers include a traction top and recesses designed to nest the feet of the cooler(s) on top
6/16
The Recon hard coolers include a traction top and recesses designed to nest the feet of the cooler(s) on top
The Recon series launches with three hard coolers and three soft coolers
7/16
The Recon series launches with three hard coolers and three soft coolers
Like any good cooler, the Recon doubles as a handy seat
8/16
Like any good cooler, the Recon doubles as a handy seat
Also a useful footrest
9/16
Also a useful footrest
Recon accessories will include a spout to turn cooler into water canister - just don't drink the melted ice water keeping the chicken cool
10/16
Recon accessories will include a spout to turn cooler into water canister - just don't drink the melted ice water keeping the chicken cool
Totes and dividers will also be a part of the Recon ecosystem
11/16
Totes and dividers will also be a part of the Recon ecosystem
Dometic previews an attachable cupholder
12/16
Dometic previews an attachable cupholder
Soft coolers coe with tie-down loops and MOLLE-style sides for attachments
13/16
Soft coolers coe with tie-down loops and MOLLE-style sides for attachments
Recon coolers have handles at both sides for opening from either direction and taking the top off completely
14/16
Recon coolers have handles at both sides for opening from either direction and taking the top off completely
Cooler dividers double as cutting boards, perfect for camping and picnics
15/16
Cooler dividers double as cutting boards, perfect for camping and picnics
Dometic Recon coolers and totes packed neatly and ready to ride
16/16
Dometic Recon coolers and totes packed neatly and ready to ride
View gallery - 16 images

Try as they might with add-ons like pneumatic tires and vacuum insulation, the competition hasn't been able to knock Yeti off its pedestal as the go-to for rugged adventure coolers. Dometic might have a chance by delivering something that's both elusive and invaluable to campers: space. Its all-new Recon series of modular coolers stack nearly as neatly as Legos, squeezing the most out of any pickup bed or car trunk so you can pack everything you need and maybe even a few things you don't.

Long known for its hard-wired RV and marine hardware, Dometic has been stepping outside the RV box in an effort to better equip car campers and day adventurers. Its haulable, cooler-style CFX fridge/freezers and Go series of components are perfect examples. The Recon series builds on those efforts with a whole new ecosystem.

We've long admired the Dometic WCI "insulation boxes" (like this one) for their squared-off, neat-packing shapes. We're not sure there's a series of coolers out there that'll fit more neatly together side by side, ensuring less wasted space and more space for other gear and cargo.

The Recon series shows the same eye for space-optimized storage but in a multi-level way. The individual hard-sided coolers are purpose-built to stack securely together, each using its non-stick feet to nest into corresponding depressions in the lid of the cooler below. The folding handles close away neatly into side recesses to create flush sides that store cleanly side by side.

The Recon hard coolers include a traction top and recesses designed to nest the feet of the cooler(s) on top
The Recon hard coolers include a traction top and recesses designed to nest the feet of the cooler(s) on top

In addition to the aforementioned WCI series, it seems like Dometic has pulled inspiration from Front Runner, the South African overland brand it acquired in 2021. Front Runner has a deep, long-running catalog of overland products, but possibly its most visible and ubiquitous is its lineup of square Wolf Pack Pro boxes that stack and secure together to make dry storage as neat, secure and space-efficient as possible. The Recon lineup looks to do the same for cold storage.

Dometic isn't the first brand to come up with the idea of tight-stacking coolers. Coleman introduced Party Stackers well over a decade ago in a similarly neat-packing ecosystem. But it subsequently discontinued them, and now you'll only find them on the secondary market. We thought it a shame that Coleman discontinued the series as it seemed like a great idea for transporting and storing multiple cooler sizes, but we're glad another name brand of the outdoors is reviving the concept.

The Recon Series also goes a couple steps further than the Party Stacker series. In addition to the flush handle design and nesting feet mentioned earlier, the Recon lineup also comprises both hard and soft coolers, plus modular accessories.

The Recon series launches with three hard coolers and three soft coolers
The Recon series launches with three hard coolers and three soft coolers

With hard-sided models that range between 16 and 69 L (18 and 100 cans without ice), Dometic aims for rugged, lug-anywhere performance and eight-day cold retention. Instead of the rotomolding process Yeti and others, it opts for an injection molded construction for a sleek but rugged form.

The hard cooler lid can open in multiple directions or remove completely, adding convenience whether you're just trying to grab a cold drink on a quick pit stop or fast-loading a full grocery trip's worth of food. The latches double as bottle openers. Dometic also plans to offer a spigot that swaps in for the drain plug and turns the cooler into a portable water jug optimized for ice-cold drinks.

Recon accessories will include a spout to turn cooler into water canister - just don't drink the melted ice water keeping the chicken cool
Recon accessories will include a spout to turn cooler into water canister - just don't drink the melted ice water keeping the chicken cool

The soft-sided Recon coolers range in size between 12 and 21 liters (19 and 35 cans) and have been designed for squeezing into vehicle spaces like backseats and footwells. They use zipper-free lids with dual-hinge latches for opening from either side. A reinforced solid base and abrasion-resistant 840D nylon TPU-coated outer shell ensures that they don't rip or fold under hard use.

Looking at the Recon models, the only miss for us is that, unlike those aforementioned WCI insulation boxes and Front Runner Wolf Pack Pros, the bodies on the Recon coolers appear to be slightly tapered. That means unnecessary wasted space, like you can see in the photo below, a small inefficiency in a system designed specifically for efficiency.

One flaw in our opinion: The coolers show a little taper that leaves unused space in between; 90-degree corners would eliminate that for even better efficiency
One flaw in our opinion: There's a bit of taper that leaves a little unused space; 90-degree corners would eliminate that for even more efficiency

That said, almost every cooler and storage box design gives up a little space (or strength/function) somewhere. For instance, both the Party Stacker coolers have handles that stick out off the sides. Recess those handles, and you might have to give up a little interior cooler space or insulation. The Recon models will still group and stack more tightly than average coolers.

And maybe Dometic could follow up with some compatible cargo boxes so even more of one's base camping haul can fit together like a high-efficiency 3D puzzle. Today's announcement does highlight a variety of accessories, including totes, so storage boxes don't seem like that much of a stretch and could prove quite special for messy, overloaded small campers, SUVs and pickup trucks everywhere.

Totes and dividers will also be a part of the Recon ecosystem
Totes and dividers will also be a part of the Recon ecosystem

The Recon line hit the market today, with all coolers retailing between US$225 and $425.

Source: Dometic

View gallery - 16 images

Tags

OutdoorsCoolersdometicCampingOutdoors and CampingModular
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!