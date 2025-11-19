Shotgun-inspired Node-1 is a 12-gauge metal capsule multitool

Yes, it looks like a 12-gauge shotgun shell, and yes, that is a bit of a gimmick. That said, the Node-1 is actually a pretty clever tool, as it packs multiple interchangeable functions into a single modular form factor.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the device is made by Canadian startup Pichi Design, which previously brought us the wrench-, blade-, screwdriver- and saw-equipped Pichi X2S multitool. Company CEO Ming Yang was inspired to invent the Node-1 after his daughter drew a bullet filled with candy, as part of a school project on peace.

At the heart of the Node-1 "system" is a cylindrical metal capsule made of the buyer's choice of titanium or anodized aluminum, which is topped by a threaded brass cap. A silicone O-ring on the threaded section of the capsule maintains a watertight seal.

The aluminum version of the Node-1 is available in color choices of red, blue and gray Pichi Design

Items such as small tools, matches or pills can be stored inside the hollow capsule as is, although the storage capacity can be increased by adding an optional extension tube between the capsule and the cap.

If you want to start campfires or light candles, on the other hand, you can slide an optional refillable brass lighter into the capsule. And if you want to do some screwdriving, you can swap in a cap with a magnetic bit driver socket and grip grooves around the perimeter – there's storage space inside the capsule for up to seven user-supplied bits.

The Node-1 with its lighter installed Pichi Design

Other modules are in the works, and will be introduced further down the road.

Of course, the basic idea is that you'd have at least three Node-1's set up and on the go at once – you wouldn't be constantly swapping one of them back and forth between functions. With that in mind, Pichi Design is offering a three-capsule leather holster for carrying the things, along with differently colored cap-center screws that can be used to differentiate the capsules by function.

The Node-1 has storage space for up to seven bits Pichi Design

Assuming the Node-1's Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$29 (planned retail $45) will get you one in aluminum, while $39 (retail $59) will get you one in titanium. Those prices include the brass caps.

Multiple capsules are available for higher pledges. The extension tube is an extra $8, the lighter is another $39, and the screwdriver cap is an additional $15.

NODE-1: The Modular EDC Capsule

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

