Octo tool returns to its small roots, but still offers almost 20 functions

The evolution of the Octo carabiner multitool is an unusual one. The device started small, got bigger, but has now shrunk again. That small-again model, called the Octo Mighty, still manages to pack 18(ish) functions into a li'l titanium body.

Manufactured by Danish outdoor gear company Sitpack, the original Octo – which you can still buy – is a multi-functional carabiner offered in metal choices of titanium, stainless steel or aluminum. Among other things, it sports a fold-out magnetic bit driver, bottle opener/pry bar, and wire stripper.

It was followed up by the bigger and beefier Octo Max, which adds some more tools to the mix. The Octo Mighty retains almost all of the Max's features plus it improves on some functions, yet it's approximately half the size of its immediate predecessor.

Along we're still waiting to hear back about its exact weigh and dimensions, you can see that the Octo Mighty (left) is about half the size of the Octo Max (right) Sitpack

Like the Max, the Mighty is offered in titanium construction only (with the exception of some components that are made of SS420 stainless steel). And yes … it can be used as a straight-up carabiner for hanging and connecting gear, although it's not strong enough for high-stakes applications such as rock-climbing.

That said, whereas the Max's spring-loaded carabiner gate is cylindrical with a twist-to-close locking sleeve, buyers of the Mighty can choose between that type of gate or one with a square profile and a magnetic spring-loaded locking sleeve that simply slides into place.

The Octo Mighty's replaceable cutting blade in action Sitpack

Also like the Max, the Mighty sports a fold-out stainless steel cutting blade that can be upgraded to a seatbelt-cutting blade or a 67-layered Damascus steel blade. According to Sitpack, the latter material now has a nicer finish that what was previously offered.

Additionally making a return is a fold-out magnetic screwdriver bit socket, although it's been moved to keep it from hitting the user's knuckles when they're grasping the tool. As before, there's no way of storing third-party bits, although there still are flathead and Phillips bits that fold out from the bottom of the carabiner. There's also still a fold-out wrenching tool with 5.5-, 7- and 8-mm hexagonal holes.

The bit driver is compatible with 5/32-in, 1/4-in and specialized Leatherman bits Sitpack

Other returning features include a tungsten window-breaking stud; fingernail file; metric/imperial ruler (4 cm/1.6 in); wire stripper; plus a combination bottle opener/pry bar/nail puller. Features not making their way over from the Max include two sizes of spoke wrench and a "secret" storage hole in the gate. The Max's pocket clip returns, but it's now an optional extra.

As was the case with the Octo and Octo Max, the Octo Mighty is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming the device reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you one. The planned retail price is $99.

Some of its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

OCTO MIGHTY | Carabiner w. Window breaker, Knife and Wrench

Source: Kickstarter

