Incredible portable survival pod fends off bombings, floods and worse

A new class of survival capsule wants to turn disaster-proofing into something you can order rather than build. French startup Momentum Technologies showed off its LifePods at VivaTech and Eurosatory 2026 recently, deployable shelters designed to keep people alive when the usual safety nets – power, shelter, emergency services – stop working.

Momentum's pitch lands amid rising public anxiety over blackouts, extreme weather, and geopolitical instability, concerns that have pushed a wave of consumers and governments alike to look for faster, more mobile ways to prepare for worst-case scenarios. It's the same anxiety driving interest in backup generators and emergency toolkits, just scaled up into something closer to a portable fortress.

Unlike traditional bunkers poured into the ground, LifePods are portable. They can be shipped in standard containers, stacked for storage, and in some cases even airlifted by helicopter. Two distinct flavors are available: the B-01 is a two-person land-based pod built to resist bullets, blasts, and fire; and the W-01 can hold up to four adults plus four children (kids would sit on adults' laps), and is a floating version designed for floods, tsunamis, and marine immersion.

The LifePods W-01 survival capsule on display during the VivaTech 2026 technology trade show at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Momentum Technologies

The B-01 is constructed from multiple protective layers using high-strength technical steel and specialized insulation, essentially combining armor plating, climate shelter, and survival unit into one hull. The company says ballistic panel tests have already met VPAM PM7, an international standard requiring resistance to a 5.56x45-mm round traveling at 950 m/s (3,117 ft/s) and a 7.62x51-mm round at 830 m/s (2,723 ft/s). Full-capsule validation tests are expected in the next couple of months, so the bullet-stopping claims are currently for the material, not yet the finished LifePods.

The W-01 takes a simpler approach. Rather than relying on active propulsion or complex mechanical systems, it uses passive hydrodynamic stability, essentially trusting good buoyant design over motors or moving parts. Momentum Technologies says early flotation tests have been "very encouraging," though it hasn't released independent data to confirm that.

"The market is now confirming the strategic interest in our next-generation resilience solutions," says Cédric Choffat, CEO of Momentum Technologies. "Our objective is to accelerate industrialization, certifications, the structuring of production, and the commercial deployment of our capsules – turning this international visibility into concrete operational deployments." Momentum says it has closed early funding rounds and is preparing a Seed/Series A round between late 2026 and early 2027.

The interior of the LifePods W-01 survival capsule fits four people and four children Momentum Technologies

LifePods enter a market already testing the waters, literally. Survival Capsule, a patented spherical shelter aimed at tsunamis, hurricanes, and earthquakes, sells two-person units starting around US$21,700. On land, portable and modular bunkers – simpler, faster to install but without the multilayer ambitions of Momentum's design – typically run in the $15,000 to $40,000 range.

Momentum has published indicative pricing for both models. The W-01 is listed at €35,000 to €40,000 ($37,800 to $43,200) ex-works, meaning the price covers the capsule alone, with delivery and installation costing extra. While the B-01 carries a recommended public price in France of €29,000 ($31,300) including VAT, but excluding delivery and installation.

Even with the prices out, everything about LifePods positioning – the B-01's focus on critical infrastructure and security forces, the W-01's family-oriented flood protection – points toward institutional and infrastructure buyers rather than individual consumers.

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The real test for Momentum Technologies isn't the trade show spotlight, it's whether the B-01 and W-01 can clear full certification and prove they work as complete systems, not just impressive panels and hopeful buoyancy tests. If they do, the company could carve out a genuine niche in an increasingly disaster-conscious market. If not, they'll join a long list of expo showpieces that promised resilience and delivered little beyond good lighting.

Source: Momentum Technologies