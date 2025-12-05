AR ski goggles show you the hazards that your eyes alone can't see

Provuu is a brand from Switzerland, where they know exactly what is needed for a good day on the slopes – even when the weather is bad. The company's downhill ski goggles are now on Kickstarter, and if you’ve ever had to cancel a ski day due to low visibility, this might be the season’s must-have gadget.

Disorienting flat light, clouds, fog, and full white-out blizzards are major causes of skiing and snowboarding injuries, and being suddenly caught in such conditions is no fun, to say the least. The team behind the project took on the challenge of solving this problem with a technological approach.

The idea was born from an accident – one of the founders wiped out on a snow bump hidden in fog, and suffered a concussion. Since there was no product on the market for improving visibility in bad weather, he and his colleagues invented one.

Provuu XR is designed to serve not only recreational skiers, snowboarders, and snowmobilers, but also ski instructors, guides, and – most importantly – mountain rescue. At first glance, the goggles look like any other high-quality pair, featuring an anti-fog coating, ventilation slots, standard helmet compatibility, and a weight of less than 100 grams (3.5 oz) more than a regular set of goggles. But what sets them apart is the technology inside: View-XR.

An example of the effect of View-XR Provuu

Here is how it works ...

High-definition 1080p cameras are built into two internal displays behind the outer lens of the goggles. They capture landscape details and textures that the human eye cannot see, and the enhanced 3D video is shown to you instantly through the augmented-reality displays with a latency of less than 30 milliseconds – way below human perception (anything under 50 ms is essentially imperceptible). The technology promises a 75% increase in contrast and up to 5x the visual range, making it much easier to spot obstacles hidden in the snow.

View-XR mode can be disabled with a button on the side of the strap, turning Provuu XR into regular goggles for clear, sunny days. Because of the internal displays, the device is not compatible with prescription glasses.

The battery is detachable and stows in a pocket, protecting it from damage when not in use. The goggles have reportedly undergone extensive testing in the harshest weather conditions and have received high praise from Olympic and world-class skiing champions, as well as Swiss Army mountain guides.

The goggles are IP67 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being immersed to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for up to 30 minutes Provuu

The runtime seems relatively short – up to four hours – but that should cover an average ski session, and the gadget can be fully recharged in about an hour, which is just enough for hot drinks or a lunch break.

The goggles are available only in black, and that’s not the only thing that the creators are keeping minimalistic. We asked them about potential future features such as Wi-Fi, night mode, or even turning the goggles into a tracking device. “We want the View-XR to be as natural as while wearing normal goggles, without any distracting notifications or heads-up displays,” a Provuu representative told us.

The View-XR system is controlled via a switch on the strap, or on a hardwired remote Provuu

There is still a bonus feature, though: the goggles include SD-card storage and can function as an action camera, allowing you to record your ski runs.

For now, the product is available only to Kickstarter backers. A pledge of 449 Swiss francs (about US$558) will get you a pair of the goggles, assuming the project goes according to plan. Shipment of pre-orders will start in October to December of 2026. The company plans to expand into retail distribution in the future, particularly in areas close to the mountains.

PROVUU enhanced visibility XR goggles

Sources: Kickstarter, Provuu

