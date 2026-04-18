Ex-SpaceX team's cooler-sized filtration system promises clean drinking water on demand

California-based startup Vital Lyfe says its first product, a portable battery-powered filtration system, can provide safe drinking water from any source on demand – including seawater.

The cooler-sized Access can process 12 gallons (45.5 liters) of fresh water per hour, or up to 6 gallons (22.7 liters) of ocean water per hour. The idea is to make potable water available for off-grid living, water-scarce regions, disaster relief situations, and defense forces operating in challenging conditions.

The contraption measures 20 x 9 x 8 inches (508 x 230 x 205 mm), weighs 25 lb (11.3 kg), and can run off its built-in 210-Wh battery for up to three hours on a full charge. It can also do its job continuously with a 200-W AC/DC power source.

The system is designed to be simple to use and set up without any prior training Vital Lyfe

Developed by former SpaceX engineers, the system automatically regulates pressure and filtration, and manages energy performance on its own – so all you need to do is push a couple of buttons to use it.

The system includes a pump for piping water in and out, a reverse osmosis membrane to remove impurities and salts from pressurized water, and a UV-C exposure chamber to neutralize bacteria and microorganisms in the filtered water. There's also an output sensor that monitors water contamination levels before dispensing it.

This reverse osmosis machine is said to be able to handle both freshwater and saltwater sources Vital Lyfe

The system is designed to be easy to set up and use without training. Vital Lyfe claims the device should last you about 6,000 hours if you're filtering saltwater, and even longer if used in freshwater environments.

Naturally, you'll need to replace the membranes from time to time; there's an app for that, as well as monitoring the Access' functions and ordering additional membranes directly from the company.

While it's portable, the Access isn't much more compact than the 5-gallon (20-liter) Lifestraw Escape, which comes in at US$330. But it is powered and doesn't require manual pumping, and it's a whole lot lighter to boot. This makes sense if you can pipe water through it, and if you need as much water as it can deliver.

The Access can run off its built-in battery for up to three hours, or filter water continuously when plugged into an AC or DC power source Vital Lyfe

I've hedged the company's claims here because I haven't seen the Access in action – but Vital Lyfe has raised $24 million to bring the device to life, and recently completed a field demo of its desalination tech in Colombia.

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The Access is currently available to pre-order at $749, with shipments expected to go out later in 2026. The company is targeting a 6-month to 1-year membrane life, depending on source water quality and usage patterns. High particulate or biologically active water may impact its life. These are expected to cost $30 each, and should be easy to swap out.

At this price, it could be worth considering for people who camp and hike in remote areas for several days at a time, as well as for first responders in disaster-prone regions. It might be out of reach for communities in developing countries, but hopefully Vital Lyfe will be able to optimize its product to make it more widely accessible over time.

Source: Vital Lyfe via PR Newswire