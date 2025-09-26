© 2025 New Atlas
Photography

Lose yourself in these winning photos from the 2025 Sony Alpha Awards

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 26, 2025
Lose yourself in these winning photos from the 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Penguin Pose, Bird Life and Grand Prize Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Penguin Pose, Bird Life and Grand Prize Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
View 13 Images
Penguin Pose, Bird Life and Grand Prize Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
1/13
Penguin Pose, Bird Life and Grand Prize Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Antarctic Mirage, Landscape Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
2/13
Antarctic Mirage, Landscape Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Blossom, Wildlife Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
3/13
Blossom, Wildlife Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Committed to the Catch, Sports Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
4/13
Committed to the Catch, Sports Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Deep Sea Plunder, Creative Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
5/13
Deep Sea Plunder, Creative Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Dhaka Brickworks - The Dignity of Labor (4 of 5), Editorial Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
6/13
Dhaka Brickworks - The Dignity of Labor (4 of 5), Editorial Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Fractal Forest, Sea Life Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
7/13
Fractal Forest, Sea Life Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Generational Love, Wedding Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
8/13
Generational Love, Wedding Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Ghost in the City, City - Street Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
9/13
Ghost in the City, City - Street Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Leviathan, Astrophotography Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
10/13
Leviathan, Astrophotography Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Mirror, Seascape Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
11/13
Mirror, Seascape Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Where the Land Meets the Sea, a Wild Place to Be, Youth Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
12/13
Where the Land Meets the Sea, a Wild Place to Be, Youth Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Woman by the Sea, Portrait Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
13/13
Woman by the Sea, Portrait Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
View gallery - 13 images

The winners of this year's Sony Alpha Awards from Australia and New Zealand are truly captivating: from evocative frames of the natural world to dramatic and intimate human stories.

For 2025, the competition saw more than 3,000 images from pros and amateurs alike across 13 categories. This year's grand prize winner – a once-in-a-lifetime shot of a penguin striking a pose in mid-air – earned Melbourne, Australia-based Mat Bell AUD 10,000 worth of Sony camera gear. That's at the top of this story.

I was also mesmerized by the winning Sea Life entry from West Australian underwater photographer Ross Gudgeon, which depicts cauliflower soft coral in the Lembeh Strait of Indonesia almost like a painting.

Fractal Forest, Sea Life Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Fractal Forest, Sea Life Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards

There's also a whole lot going on in the Sports category-winning shot of a big rodeo moment, by Susan Church from New Zealand. The intense action, frozen in a tightly composed frame, is like a renaissance painting with its rich details.

Committed to the Catch, Sports Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards
Committed to the Catch, Sports Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards

You can see all the winners in our gallery here. For more, Sony's Scene site has the finalists for each category as well.

If you're in the mood to browse more amazing photo galleries, may I interest you in a selection of minimalist compositions, incredible shots of birds from photographers in North and South America, or frames from nature from the 2025 World Nature Photography Awards and last year's Sony World Photography Awards?

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

PhotographyGallerySony Alpha
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!