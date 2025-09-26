Lose yourself in these winning photos from the 2025 Sony Alpha Awards

The winners of this year's Sony Alpha Awards from Australia and New Zealand are truly captivating: from evocative frames of the natural world to dramatic and intimate human stories.

For 2025, the competition saw more than 3,000 images from pros and amateurs alike across 13 categories. This year's grand prize winner – a once-in-a-lifetime shot of a penguin striking a pose in mid-air – earned Melbourne, Australia-based Mat Bell AUD 10,000 worth of Sony camera gear. That's at the top of this story.

I was also mesmerized by the winning Sea Life entry from West Australian underwater photographer Ross Gudgeon, which depicts cauliflower soft coral in the Lembeh Strait of Indonesia almost like a painting.

Fractal Forest, Sea Life Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards Ross Gudgeon

There's also a whole lot going on in the Sports category-winning shot of a big rodeo moment, by Susan Church from New Zealand. The intense action, frozen in a tightly composed frame, is like a renaissance painting with its rich details.

Committed to the Catch, Sports Winner, 2025 Sony Alpha Awards Susan J Church

You can see all the winners in our gallery here. For more, Sony's Scene site has the finalists for each category as well.

