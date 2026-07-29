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Robotics

If you planned to buy a Chinese robot in the US, we've got bad news

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 29, 2026
If you planned to buy a Chinese robot in the US, we've got bad news
Humanoids and other types of advanced robots made outside the US are officially banned in the country
Humanoids and other types of advanced robots made outside the US are officially banned in the country
View 3 Images
Humanoids and other types of advanced robots made outside the US are officially banned in the country
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Humanoids and other types of advanced robots made outside the US are officially banned in the country
China's Unitree makes a range of humanoid and quadruped models with varied capabilities
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China's Unitree makes a range of humanoid and quadruped models with varied capabilities
The FCC's updated 'Covered List' for banned products now includes inverters from foreign brands like Solis
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The FCC's updated 'Covered List' for banned products now includes inverters from foreign brands like Solis
View gallery - 3 images

The US is banning the sale of robots made outside the country. That includes all the cool ones we've covered out of China, which can dance, provide companionship to seniors, fight fires, and carry loads over rocky terrain.

That's from a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) press release, which notes that such "foreign-made products, regardless of the nationality of origin, pose unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons."

The move covers humanoid robots as well as quadrupeds. Unitree, a brand based in China, makes several models in both categories. This housekeeping robot from Korean tech giant LG likely won't be available in the US either.

China's Unitree makes a range of humanoid and quadruped models with varied capabilities
China's Unitree makes a range of humanoid and quadruped models with varied capabilities

The announcement describes how these robots have networked capabilities which can "create extensive vulnerabilities and vectors for attacks that can manipulate the data and physical operation of the advanced robotic system."

That's not all. Foreign-made inverters – which you'd use for backup power in case of an outage – that you can control via Wi-Fi, cellular service, or Bluetooth, are also banned. The thinking there is that these products' remote connectivity systems could allow them to be exploited, turned off, facilitate surveillance, or be used to collect and beam data back to foreign government actors.

The FCC's updated 'Covered List' for banned products now includes inverters from foreign brands like Solis
The FCC's updated 'Covered List' for banned products now includes inverters from foreign brands like Solis

The federal agency added that products already sold won't be affected; the Department of War and Department of Homeland Security will be allowed to purchase products in these categories that are necessary for their operations.

And with that, the FCC has expanded the list of things you can't buy in the US owing to potential threats to national security. That already includes Huawei phones and wearables, Hikvision security cameras, DJI drones, and routers from a range of popular manufacturers.

For what it's worth, companies with a presence in the country can apply for approval to continue selling their devices in the US. It remains to be seen how friendly a policy that is: Huawei and ZTE both saw sales bans back in 2022, and still aren't available stateside.

If you're still keen on a humanoid in the US, you aren't entirely out of luck. There are a bunch of domestic companies developing robots for industrial and home use with products nearing availability, including 1X and Figure.

Source: Federal Communications Commission

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

RoboticsHumanoidRobotsQuadrupedInverterChina
1 comment
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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1 comment
spyinthesky
Well considering the widespread concerns around the Cloud Act and other US targeted legal/economic/political/anti-competitive behaviour far worse in the immediate future than China, I would say Europe and other Western Countries should unite to ban US built robots from being operated outside of labs in their territories. Certainly unless they operate under the same strict EU ring fences now being introduced for US Cloud companies such as Google Cloud Services. This cannot go unanswered it will lead to US/China hegemony over a vital technology and the forced integration of European and other non US robot companies into US ownership and production as has happened for far too long in technology more generally.