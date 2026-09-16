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Tiny Houses

A-frame tiny house makes room for a family of four

By Adam Williams
September 16, 2026
A-frame tiny house makes room for a family of four
The A-Frame Bunkhouse, by Zook Cabins, is a rustic extra-wide tiny house designed for family vacations
The A-Frame Bunkhouse, by Zook Cabins, is a rustic extra-wide tiny house designed for family vacations
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The A-Frame Bunkhouse, by Zook Cabins, is a rustic extra-wide tiny house designed for family vacations
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The A-Frame Bunkhouse, by Zook Cabins, is a rustic extra-wide tiny house designed for family vacations
The A-Frame Bunkhouse has a classic A-frame exterior clad in corrugated metal, with wooden accents
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The A-Frame Bunkhouse has a classic A-frame exterior clad in corrugated metal, with wooden accents
The A-Frame Bunkhouse has a length of 31 ft (9.45 m) and a width of 13.8 ft (4.2 m)
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The A-Frame Bunkhouse has a length of 31 ft (9.45 m) and a width of 13.8 ft (4.2 m)
The A-Frame Bunkhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
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The A-Frame Bunkhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The A-frame Bunkhouse's sleeping area is located next to its living room
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The A-frame Bunkhouse's sleeping area is located next to its living room
The A-frame Bunkhouse's kitchen features a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
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The A-frame Bunkhouse's kitchen features a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
The A-frame Bunkhouse's secondary sleeping area is located in a separate room
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The A-frame Bunkhouse's secondary sleeping area is located in a separate room
The A-frame Bunkhouse's secondary sleeping area includes two bunk beds
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The A-frame Bunkhouse's secondary sleeping area includes two bunk beds
The A-frame Bunkhouse's bathroom features a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower, which is a luxurious feature in a tiny house
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The A-frame Bunkhouse's bathroom features a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower, which is a luxurious feature in a tiny house
View gallery - 9 images

The A-frame Bunkhouse is designed for a good time, not a long time. The tiny house features an extra-wide layout that’s arranged on one floor and sleeps a family of up to four people in comfort on vacation.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the A-Frame Bunkhouse is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 31 ft (9.45 m). However, its width is 13.8 ft (4.2 m), which is a huge increase on the standard of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). This means it's more of a hassle to move around – it's intended as a park model for semi-permanent installation – but that extra width makes a substantial difference inside, giving it a more apartment-like feel than the almost hallway like size of typical tiny houses.

The A-Frame Bunkhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The A-Frame Bunkhouse's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is arranged on one floor

The exterior of the home features a rustic A-frame form, with a large window at the front, and is clad in corrugated metal, with thermally treated wood accents. Inside, it measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), arranged on one floor, and is finished in birch ply, with vinyl flooring. The layout is unusual in this one, but I think it makes sense for a vacation home.

The glass-door entrance opens onto a great room that takes up most of the available space. That extra width is really noticeable in here, and it looks very spacious. The living room occupies the right-hand side. Dominated by the generous glazing, it includes a sofa, along with an entertainment center and TV, plus there's room for an additional chair and a coffee table.

The kitchen is nearby. Arranged for vacation use rather than full-time living, it's equipped with a sink, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and an induction cooktop, plus some storage.

Remaining in this same great room, the main sleeping area is adjacent. Naturally, there's ample headroom to stand upright and to walk around, and it hosts a king-sized bed.

There are just two other separate rooms in the A-frame Bunkhouse. One leads to the bathroom. This boasts a bathtub/shower, rather than just a shower, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house. There's also a vanity sink and a flushing toilet in here.

The A-frame Bunkhouse's secondary sleeping area is located in a separate room
The A-frame Bunkhouse's secondary sleeping area is located in a separate room

Next to the bathroom is the secondary bedroom. This features two single beds in a bunk-style layout, along with some storage shelving.

We've no word on the cost of the A-frame Bunkhouse, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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