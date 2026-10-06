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Tiny Houses

Tiny A-frame retreat provides rustic cabin living without compromise

By Adam Williams
October 06, 2026
Tiny A-frame retreat provides rustic cabin living without compromise
The A-Frame Retreat, by Zook Cabins, provides surprisingly luxurious rustic small living
The A-Frame Retreat, by Zook Cabins, provides surprisingly luxurious rustic small living
View 5 Images
The A-Frame Retreat, by Zook Cabins, provides surprisingly luxurious rustic small living
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The A-Frame Retreat, by Zook Cabins, provides surprisingly luxurious rustic small living
The A-Frame Retreat is fronted by generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
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The A-Frame Retreat is fronted by generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The A-Frame Retreat features a great room that combines living, sleeping, and kitchen areas into one space
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The A-Frame Retreat features a great room that combines living, sleeping, and kitchen areas into one space
The A-Frame Retreat has a large bathroom that includes a standup bathtub, a separate glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
4/5
The A-Frame Retreat has a large bathroom that includes a standup bathtub, a separate glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The A-Frame Retreat measures 470 sq ft (43 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
5/5
The A-Frame Retreat measures 470 sq ft (43 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
View gallery - 5 images

This charming A-frame offers a comfortable take on cabin-style living, with a spacious single-level interior that's designed more like a cozy rustic retreat than a typical tiny house.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the A-Frame Retreat is a park model tiny house that's meant for semi-permanent installation rather than towing around and it must be transported to the site using a single truck. It's shown fronted by a large deck, which is optional, though really helps maximize available living space.

The A-Frame Retreat is fronted by generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The A-Frame Retreat is fronted by generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light

Its exterior is clad in thermally treated wood and metal, and features classic A-frame cabin styling that looks like it would take its place particularly well in a rural wooded location. It also has a metal roof and generous glazing that helps fill the interior with daylight.

I really like the cabin-like layout in this model, which offers a change from the hallway style arrangement seen in most tiny houses. The front door opens into a great room which occupies most of the home's 470-sq-ft (43-sq-m) floorspace. It's finished in painted birch ply, with attractive wooden beams and vinyl flooring.

You'll notice that the interior walls are configured so that they are straight, instead of the usual sloping walls, as seen in Mini Domy's Brda, for example. This makes a huge difference for arranging the furniture. The home's living room is situated next to that large window and consists of a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center with a TV. Behind all this is a dining table for two. Nearby is the sleeping area, which consists of a double bed. An ottoman would be a worthwhile upgrade here to boost storage a little.

The kitchen occupies the wall opposite the sleeping area and reflects the A-Frame Retreat's intended use as more of a vacation getaway than a full-time home. It has a sink, along with space for a fridge/freezer and a microwave to be installed. Quartz counters and quite a lot of shelving and cabinetry round out the space.

The A-Frame Retreat has a large bathroom that includes a standup bathtub, a separate glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The A-Frame Retreat has a large bathroom that includes a standup bathtub, a separate glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet

The only interior door in the A-Frame Retreat leads to the bathroom, and this is a real highlight. It looks very spacious for a tiny house and includes a freestanding tub, along with a separate glass-enclosed shower, a toilet, and a vanity sink. There's also some more storage available.

We've no word on the cost of the A-Frame Retreat, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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