Off-grid-capable tiny house embraces small-living freedom

The Felicia is a compact and easily towable tiny house that focuses on freedom and simplicity. The home can optionally run off-grid, making it well suited to life away from campsites and trailer parks.

Designed by Sweden's Vagabond Haven, the Felicia is on the smaller side compared to most of its counterparts in North America, featuring a double-axle trailer and a length of just 7.2 m (23.7 ft). Its exterior is available in spruce or engineered wood, or can be finished using the Japanese shou sugi ban method of charring timber to preserve and protect it. The home gets power from a standard RV-style hookup or, as shown in this model, owners can cut the cord with optional roof-mounted solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

The Felicia's bed/hangout area opens up to the outside with generous glazing Vagabond Haven

The interior is finished in spruce or ply and has laminate flooring. Its layout keeps things nice and simple on a single floor, and should appeal to those who don't want to climb a ladder to get into bed every night. Like Escape's Vista, it forgoes a dedicated living room in favor of a raised bed that doubles as a hangout space. This has some integrated storage, plus a space to sit. A wood-burning stove is nearby too.

Besides the living/sleeping area, much of the rest of the available floorspace is taken up by its kitchen. It's equipped with a sink, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge, and cabinetry.

There's only one interior door in the Felicia, and this leads to the bathroom. Located at the opposite side of the tiny house to the bed, it contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or even incinerating toilet – the latter literally burns waste at very high temperatures and turns it into ash.

The Felicia's interior is finished in spruce or plywood and includes laminate flooring Vagabond Haven

The home starts at roughly €43,300 (which converts to US$50,000) but varies a lot depending on options. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven