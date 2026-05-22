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Tiny Houses

Tiny house keeps things small and simple with single-level layout

By Adam Williams
May 22, 2026
Tiny house keeps things small and simple with single-level layout
The Algarve tiny house is a compact single-level model that sleeps up to two people
The Algarve tiny house is a compact single-level model that sleeps up to two people
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The Algarve tiny house is a compact single-level model that sleeps up to two people
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The Algarve tiny house is a compact single-level model that sleeps up to two people
The Algarve tiny house is finished in engineered wood and features generous glazing
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The Algarve tiny house is finished in engineered wood and features generous glazing
The Algarve tiny house includes a small exterior storage box near the tow hitch
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The Algarve tiny house includes a small exterior storage box near the tow hitch
The Algarve tiny house's kitchen includes an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a fridge
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The Algarve tiny house's kitchen includes an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a fridge
The Algarve tiny house's bed is installed on top of a wooden platform with integrated storage
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The Algarve tiny house's bed is installed on top of a wooden platform with integrated storage
The Algarve tiny house's bed platform has drawers and a lift-up section
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The Algarve tiny house's bed platform has drawers and a lift-up section
The Algarve tiny house's kitchen includes a useful pop-up power point that's integrated into the counter space
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The Algarve tiny house's kitchen includes a useful pop-up power point that's integrated into the counter space
The Algarve tiny house's bathroom contains a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Algarve tiny house's bathroom contains a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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Not every tiny house needs to be the size of an apartment to feel comfortable and livable. The Algarve embraces the simple side of small living with a single-level layout and lots of glazing that helps open the home up to the outside.

The Algarve is designed by Portugal's Casagaea and looks modern and stylish with its use of engineered wood and a sloping roof. The home is based on a double-axle trailer and comes in three lengths: 7.2 m (23.6 ft), 7.8 m (25.6 ft), and 8.2 m (27 ft) – with even the largest being relatively small compared to a typical North American tiny house nowadays.

The Algarve tiny house's bed is installed on top of a wooden platform with integrated storage
The Algarve tiny house's bed is installed on top of a wooden platform with integrated storage

Its interior is light-filled thanks to all that glazing, which includes two sets of double glass doors. This might seem like overkill for such a compact home, but will help open it up to the outside, especially if paired with a couple of optional deck areas to expand living space. It features a studio-style arrangement that's centered around a sleeping/living area. This area hosts a bed built on top of a wooden platform containing generous storage.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a stainless steel sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a fridge. There's lots of cabinetry and some nice little touches here you'd usually expect to see in a more luxurious model, like a pop-up power outlet integrated into the countertop, and indirect lighting installed in the upper cabinetry. There's also a dining area for two.

The Algarve's bathroom is situated on the other side of the living/sleeping area to the kitchen and includes a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower.

The Algarve tiny house's kitchen includes an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a fridge
The Algarve tiny house's kitchen includes an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, and a fridge

The Algarve has multiple optional upgrades available, including an off-grid package with solar power and rainwater collection. Additionally, the home's materials and furniture can be customized to suit the owner. We've no word on the price or delivery options for this model, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Casagaea

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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