161-sq-ft tiny house delivers small living at an affordable price

Many of the tiny houses we see nowadays can actually be surprisingly expensive and quite spacious, with some even suitable for raising a family. However, the Ambra focuses on the basics and delivers a genuinely small, affordable home for up to two people.

The Ambra is designed by TinyKiwi.house, which is not based in New Zealand, as you might expect, but Romania. It's shown here installed on permanent foundations and with a deck to expand living space, though it can optionally be mounted permanently on a trailer for towing.

The home measures 15 sq m (161 sq ft), arranged on one floor. Much of this is taken up by an open combined living and dining space, which has generous glazing, maximizing daylight inside. It includes a small sofa area, a wood-burning stove, and a sleeping area with a double bed/daybed. The adjacent kitchen has a stainless steel sink and a two-burner induction cooktop, plus some cabinetry. The bathroom, meanwhile (which is not pictured) contains a shower, sink, and flushing toilet.

Overall, its interior design is well done and flatters the small space, rather than trying to squeeze too much in. This was a deliberate decision by the firm to try not to overwhelm the limited available floorspace.

The Ambra features generous glazing, helping fill the home's snug interior with daylight TinyKiwi.house

"At TinyKiwi.house, we believe that every square meter should earn its place," the firm's Cosmina Aloman told us over email. "Tiny House Ambra was intentionally designed as a home for one or for two – people who value clarity, comfort, and thoughtful design over excess space. Rather than trying to accommodate every possible scenario, we focused on creating a compact living environment that works exceptionally well for its intended use.

"The layout is built around smart spatial efficiency, with hidden storage integrated into the bed platform and wherever space allows, alongside multifunctional elements that support everyday routines without visual clutter. Material choice plays a central role in how the space feels and performs: the exterior features ventilated facades made of thermally treated wood for durability and natural weather resistance, while the interior walls are finished in birch plywood, chosen for its warmth, texture, and honest, natural character.

"From a technical perspective, Ambra is equipped with underfloor heating and a heat recovery ventilation system, ensuring consistent indoor comfort and energy efficiency throughout the year. Our approach is always rooted in real-life living patterns – designing homes that feel intentional, balanced, and complete, even within a compact footprint."

The Ambra includes a double bed and a small seating area, plus a dining table TinyKiwi.house

The Ambra is currently on the market from just €32,000 (roughly US$37,500), though this will of course rise depending on options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: TinyKiwi.house