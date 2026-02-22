© 2026 New Atlas
Space-saving tiny house packs big living into just 23 ft

By Adam Williams
February 22, 2026
The Artista is a space-saving tiny house that has a light-filled interior suitable for up to two people
The Artista model shown is semi-permanently installed, and has a deck area and outdoor bathtub
The Artista's exterior can be finished in engineered wood or, as shown, metal
The Artista's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase situated near the home's main entrance
The Artista's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Artista's kitchen includes a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Artista's living room includes a sofa and a small desk and stool suitable for working from home
The Artista's bathroom is very compact and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The first thing you'll notice about the Artista is its attractive modern appearance, with its main entrance opening up to a storage-integrated staircase. However, there's more to this tiny house than just looks, and it includes a well-designed interior layout that maximizes its small footprint.

The Artista is designed by Australia's Tiny Tect Tiny Houses. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 7 m (23 ft), which is a little bigger than the average European model, but much smaller than most North American tiny houses we see. Its exterior is finished in engineered wood or, as shown, metal. This particular house is installed semi-permanently and has been expanded with a deck area and an outdoor bathtub.

The Artista's kitchen includes a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
Entering through the home's double glass doors, visitors find the staircase mentioned, which leads to the home's bedroom. This loft space is big enough for a double bed and some storage, plus there's a skylight in there too. Despite the low ceiling, it does look like there's enough headroom in the middle section to sit upright.

Back on the ground floor, a step down at the entrance leads into the kitchen and creates the opportunity for some underfloor storage. The kitchen comes with a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a fridge. It can optionally be upgraded with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.

Next to the kitchen, reached by sliding door, is the bathroom. This is compact and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

Over at the opposite side of the house to the main entrance pictured above is the living room. The model shown features a sofa, and a small desk and stool suitable for working from home, as well as its own separate entrance.

The Artista's living room includes a sofa and a small desk and stool suitable for working from home
There are lots of options available for the Artista, including selecting its materials and appliances. It can also be upgraded to run off-grid with solar power. Additionally, the firm sells the tiny house in multiple versions: as plans, as a basic shell, or as a turnkey model ready to move in. Pricing starts at AUD 98,900 (roughly US$70,000).

Source: Tiny Tect Tiny Houses

