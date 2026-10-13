Tiny house slides its bed outside so you can sleep under the stars

Tiny houses often have skylights and some even have sunroofs, but this model goes a step further. It features a bed on rollers that slides onto its deck area, allowing the owners to lounge around or even spend the whole night outside.

The Atlas is designed by Zook Cabins and is based on a triple-axle trailer, but is intended as a park model for semi-permanent installation and not for regular towing. It's also more suitable for vacations and short stays, rather than being used as a full-time home. It has a length of 32 ft (9.8 m) and a width of 12 ft (3.7 m), which is wider than a standard tiny house and allows for a more spacious interior. The home's exterior is clad in engineered wood, with a black metal roof.

The Atlas' garage-style door is raised manually to open up the home to the outside, though a motorized option is also available Zook Cabins

The tiny house is accessed by a glazed side door and has a single-floor layout that measures 233 sq ft (21.7 sq m). Most of this floorspace is taken up by a single large room that's finished in wood, with vinyl flooring.

The bed is obviously the most interesting part of this one. Doubling as a daybed since there's no sofa, it's pushed outside on the deck area when desired using a rolling platform combined with some grooves in the floor to ensure stability. A nearby garage-style door is manually operated as standard to open up the home to the outside, although an electric mechanism can be installed as an option. It looks like a fantastic way to spend some time – though personally I might want to add a mosquito net too, to keep away any creepy crawlies at night.

Other than the standout bed feature, the tiny house is relatively simple, which makes sense for a fun vacation home rather than somewhere you'd want to live full time. It includes a fold-up table for two with folding canvas stools that stow away in a closet near the entrance, along with a small desk/table attached to the rear of the bed. There are also some storage areas, a mini-split air-conditioning unit, and a basic kitchenette with a granite sink and a fridge.

The Atlas' interior layout is best suited to vacation use rather than a full-time home Zook Cabins

There's just one interior door in the Atlas, which provides access to the bathroom. This is quite spacious and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

We've no word on the cost of the Atlas, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins