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Tiny Houses

Tiny house slides its bed outside so you can sleep under the stars

By Adam Williams
October 13, 2026
Tiny house slides its bed outside so you can sleep under the stars
The Atlas tiny house, by Zook Cabins, features a fun design that rolls its bed outside so you can spend a night under the stars
The Atlas tiny house, by Zook Cabins, features a fun design that rolls its bed outside so you can spend a night under the stars
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The Atlas tiny house, by Zook Cabins, features a fun design that rolls its bed outside so you can spend a night under the stars
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The Atlas tiny house, by Zook Cabins, features a fun design that rolls its bed outside so you can spend a night under the stars
The Atlas is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.8 m)
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The Atlas is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.8 m)
The Atlas' interior is finished in wood and it features a large garage-style door
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The Atlas' interior is finished in wood and it features a large garage-style door
The Atlas' garage-style door is raised manually to open up the home to the outside, though a motorized option is also available
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The Atlas' garage-style door is raised manually to open up the home to the outside, though a motorized option is also available
The Atlas has a single-level interior measuring 233 sq ft (21.7 sq m)
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The Atlas has a single-level interior measuring 233 sq ft (21.7 sq m)
The Atlas' interior layout is best suited to vacation use rather than a full-time home
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The Atlas' interior layout is best suited to vacation use rather than a full-time home
The Atlas' bathroom is spacious and features a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Atlas' bathroom is spacious and features a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 7 images

Tiny houses often have skylights and some even have sunroofs, but this model goes a step further. It features a bed on rollers that slides onto its deck area, allowing the owners to lounge around or even spend the whole night outside.

The Atlas is designed by Zook Cabins and is based on a triple-axle trailer, but is intended as a park model for semi-permanent installation and not for regular towing. It's also more suitable for vacations and short stays, rather than being used as a full-time home. It has a length of 32 ft (9.8 m) and a width of 12 ft (3.7 m), which is wider than a standard tiny house and allows for a more spacious interior. The home's exterior is clad in engineered wood, with a black metal roof.

The Atlas' garage-style door is raised manually to open up the home to the outside, though a motorized option is also available
The Atlas' garage-style door is raised manually to open up the home to the outside, though a motorized option is also available

The tiny house is accessed by a glazed side door and has a single-floor layout that measures 233 sq ft (21.7 sq m). Most of this floorspace is taken up by a single large room that's finished in wood, with vinyl flooring.

The bed is obviously the most interesting part of this one. Doubling as a daybed since there's no sofa, it's pushed outside on the deck area when desired using a rolling platform combined with some grooves in the floor to ensure stability. A nearby garage-style door is manually operated as standard to open up the home to the outside, although an electric mechanism can be installed as an option. It looks like a fantastic way to spend some time – though personally I might want to add a mosquito net too, to keep away any creepy crawlies at night.

Other than the standout bed feature, the tiny house is relatively simple, which makes sense for a fun vacation home rather than somewhere you'd want to live full time. It includes a fold-up table for two with folding canvas stools that stow away in a closet near the entrance, along with a small desk/table attached to the rear of the bed. There are also some storage areas, a mini-split air-conditioning unit, and a basic kitchenette with a granite sink and a fridge.

The Atlas' interior layout is best suited to vacation use rather than a full-time home
The Atlas' interior layout is best suited to vacation use rather than a full-time home

There's just one interior door in the Atlas, which provides access to the bathroom. This is quite spacious and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

We've no word on the cost of the Atlas, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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