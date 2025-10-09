© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Affordable off-grid tiny house puts a terrace up top

By Adam Williams
October 09, 2025
Affordable off-grid tiny house puts a terrace up top
The BTH Loft off-grid fits two bedrooms and a rooftop terrace into a length of just 7.2 m (23 ft)
The BTH Loft off-grid fits two bedrooms and a rooftop terrace into a length of just 7.2 m (23 ft)
View 10 Images
The BTH Loft off-grid fits two bedrooms and a rooftop terrace into a length of just 7.2 m (23 ft)
1/10
The BTH Loft off-grid fits two bedrooms and a rooftop terrace into a length of just 7.2 m (23 ft)
The BTH Loft off-grid gets power from a rooftop solar panel array that's hooked up to batteries
2/10
The BTH Loft off-grid gets power from a rooftop solar panel array that's hooked up to batteries
The BTH Loft off-grid is topped by a small rooftop terrace area that's accessed by an outdoor ladder
3/10
The BTH Loft off-grid is topped by a small rooftop terrace area that's accessed by an outdoor ladder
The BTH Loft off-grid's living area includes some seating with integrated storage, plus a small dining table
4/10
The BTH Loft off-grid's living area includes some seating with integrated storage, plus a small dining table
The BTH Loft off-grid's living area doubles as the home's downstairs sleeping area
5/10
The BTH Loft off-grid's living area doubles as the home's downstairs sleeping area
The BTH Loft features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
6/10
The BTH Loft features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The BTH Loft off-grid includes a small wood-burning stove that should be sufficient for heating the home
7/10
The BTH Loft off-grid includes a small wood-burning stove that should be sufficient for heating the home
The BTH Loft off-grid's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a composting toilet
8/10
The BTH Loft off-grid's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a composting toilet
The BTH Loft off-grid's upstairs bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
9/10
The BTH Loft off-grid's upstairs bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The BTH Loft off-grid's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and a double bed
10/10
The BTH Loft off-grid's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and a double bed
View gallery - 10 images

This compact but capable tiny house offers an impressive amount of flexibility for its size. Measuring just 7.2 m (23 ft) in length, it includes a two-bedroom interior layout and runs off the grid – plus it sports a small rooftop terrace.

Designed by Baltic Tiny House, the BTH Loft off-grid is finished in either wood or steel sheeting, and is topped by an aluminum roof. Access to its rooftop terrace is gained by a removable outdoor ladder (though not shown, safety rails can be added). Its size makes it larger than many other European models we've seen, though it's still relatively small by North American standards.

The interior of the home measures 22 sq m (236 sq ft). Its glass door opens onto the main living area, which includes seating with integrated storage, as well as a ground-floor sleeping space.

The BTH Loft off-grid's living area doubles as the home's downstairs sleeping area
The BTH Loft off-grid's living area doubles as the home's downstairs sleeping area

The kitchen is nearby and comes equipped with a sink, fridge, and cabinetry, though more appliances can be added by the owner. Adjacent sits a wood-burning stove that should be sufficient to heat the entire home.

The BTH Loft off-grid's bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the house from the living area and has a shower, sink, and a composting toilet.

In addition to the ground floor sleeping space, a storage-integrated staircase provides access to a secondary upstairs bedroom. This is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed.

The BTH Loft off-grid's upstairs bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The BTH Loft off-grid's upstairs bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase

The tiny house gets power from roof-based solar panels, which are hooked up to a battery array and inverter stored in a storage box on the exterior. The home also comes with multiple options, including a Japanese-style charred wood finish, arranging the layout on one floor only, and more.

The BTH Loft off-grid starts at a remarkably low €40,000 (roughly US$46,000). We've no word on delivery options but Baltic Tiny House has offices in Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania, so those interested should contact the firm for more details.

Source: Baltic Tiny House

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!