Beachcomber tiny house delivers apartment-style living on wheels

By Adam Williams
November 06, 2025
Beachcomber tiny house delivers apartment-style living on wheels
The Beachcomber is a spacious and open tiny house that provides a comfortable life on wheels for one or two people
The Beachcomber is a spacious and open tiny house that provides a comfortable life on wheels for one or two people
The Beachcomber is a spacious and open tiny house that provides a comfortable life on wheels for one or two people
The Beachcomber is a spacious and open tiny house that provides a comfortable life on wheels for one or two people
The Beachcomber includes several useful little storage nooks
The Beachcomber includes several useful little storage nooks
The Beachcomber's interior measures 390 sq ft (36 sq m)
The Beachcomber's interior measures 390 sq ft (36 sq m)
The Beachcomber's kitchen includes an oven and a four-burner propane-powered cooktop
The Beachcomber's kitchen includes an oven and a four-burner propane-powered cooktop
The Beachcomber's entrance opens onto its kitchen area
The Beachcomber's entrance opens onto its kitchen area
The Beachcomber maintains a comfortable temperature with a wall-mounted electric fireplace, a ceiling fan, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Beachcomber maintains a comfortable temperature with a wall-mounted electric fireplace, a ceiling fan, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Beachcomber's kitchen includes a dining table for two tucked into the corner
The Beachcomber's kitchen includes a dining table for two tucked into the corner
The Beachcomber's living room includes a sofa and a coffee table, plus a little more storage space
The Beachcomber's living room includes a sofa and a coffee table, plus a little more storage space
The Beachcomber's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated steps and there are also some large cabinets nearby
The Beachcomber's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated steps and there are also some large cabinets nearby
The Beachcomber's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet
The Beachcomber's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet
The Beachcomber's bedroom has some integrated storage and a king-sized bed
The Beachcomber's bedroom has some integrated storage and a king-sized bed
The Beachcomber includes a small storage loft
The Beachcomber includes a small storage loft
Backcountry Tiny Homes' latest model, the Beachcomber tiny house, pushes the limits of small living. Designed for one or two people, it features a remarkably roomy and storage-packed interior that's closer to an apartment on wheels than many traditional tiny houses.

The Beachcomber is based on a triple-axle gooseneck (raised) trailer and measures 38 ft (11.5 m) in length, and an unusually wide 10 ft (3 m), putting it on the larger side for a North American tiny house. The extra width really makes a difference and allows for a more open and comfortable layout, though it does also mean the home requires a special permit to tow, so obviously this one isn't a good choice for regular travel.

The exterior of the home is finished in a combination of metal and board and batten siding, with generous glazing.

Its single entrance opens onto the kitchen. This has an oven and propane-powered four-burner stove, along with a sink, a fridge/freezer and lots of cabinetry (including a pantry space), along with quartz counters. Nearby, tucked into a corner, is a dining table for two.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the living room, which hosts a sofa and a coffee table. There's also an electric fireplace, yet more storage, and space for a TV. The bathroom is on the opposite side of the home to the kitchen and has a flushing toilet, a shower, and a vanity sink.

There's just one bedroom in the Beachcomber, which is situated in the raised part of the trailer and reached from the living area via storage-integrated steps. It has ample headroom to stand upright and some built-in storage, along with a king-sized bed. Additionally, the Beachcomber has a second loft, situated above the bathroom, which is used as a storage area.

Like Backcountry Tiny Homes' other models, the Beachcomber comes in three different versions. It can be purchased as a shell for US$78,650, an unfurnished model for $169,200, or fully furnished and ready to move in for $185,000. There are also lots of options available including off-grid upgrades.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

