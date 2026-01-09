Spacious tiny house puts down roots with apartment-sized living

Designed as a permanent home for a couple of enthusiastic travelers, the Bespoke Base doesn't compromise on comfort. Its spacious interior is arranged on one floor and looks more like a compact apartment than a typical tiny house.

The Bespoke Base was designed by New Zealand’s South Base Homes, with architect Chris Pyemont, for clients who had spent seven years exploring the open road in their RV and were looking for somewhere to call home.

With a length of 12 m (39 ft), this model is on the larger side of the tiny house spectrum and up there with the big North American models like Timbercraft Tiny Homes' Denali XL. It's not clear whether it's based on a trailer or not, but the home won't be moved around regularly. Its exterior is finished in redwood cladding.

The Bespoke Base includes a breakfast bar seating area for three South Base Homes

The home is accessed through the enclosed porch, which leads into a combined living/kitchen area. By tiny house standards, this looks very spacious, and generous glazing helps open it up to the outdoors.

The L-shaped kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, an oven, a propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a sink. Additionally, there's a pantry with pull-out drawers, breakfast bar seating for up to three people, and a custom glass art splashback created by Kiwi artist Lucy G. Adjacent to the kitchen is the living area, which incorporates bench seating with integrated storage, a large wall-mounted TV, and a surround sound system. A Wi-Fi-controlled heat pump allows the owners to manage the interior temperature remotely.

There's just one bedroom in the Bespoke Base and thanks to its single floor layout, it has ample headroom to stand upright. It also features large windows and a double bed, plus lots of storage space.

The Bespoke Base's bathroom is accessed from the bedroom and is quite spacious for a tiny house. It contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. There's also a stacked washing machine and dryer, and some storage space.

The Bespoke Base includes an enclosed porch area that significantly expands living space South Base Homes

The Bespoke Base model pictured has been delivered to its customers in New Zealand, but South Base Homes' models start at NZD 200,000 (roughly US$114,000).

Source: South Base Homes