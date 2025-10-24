Storage-packed Caladenia tiny house makes downsizing simple

The Caladenia tiny house proves that downsizing doesn't need to mean giving up all your belongings. Featuring a well-designed interior with ample storage that's suitable for up to two people, it also comes with lots of options, including full off-grid functionality.

Designed by Australia's Forest Creek Tinies, the Caladenia has a length of 8 m (26 ft), which sits roughly halfway between pint-sized Euro tiny houses and larger North American models. It's finished in recycled corrugated iron for a rustic look or pre-painted Colorbond steel, with a steel roof. Additionally, it can feature an optional deck area, as shown, which looks useful for increasing living space.

The home is accessed through a sliding glass door into the living area. To one side is a spacious living room/dining room that has space for a dining table and/or a sofa. It has a high ceiling thanks to the home's single-loft design and this particular model has a single bed installed for the owner's daughter.

The large U-shaped kitchen is nearby and includes lots of useful storage space for a tiny house of its size. It also has a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, plus a fridge and space for a washer/dryer and a dishwasher to be installed. A sliding window opens up to the deck area outside to make it easy to serve food and drinks.

The bathroom sits on the opposite side of the home to the living room and contains a shower, a mirrored cabinet and sink, and a composting toilet.

The tiny house has one bedroom, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and itself contains yet more storage and a double bed.

In addition to the options mentioned, the Caladenia can be tweaked to the owner's requirements, including upgrades for it to run off-grid with solar panels, as well the addition of a secondary loft for storage. The tiny house starts at AUD 135,000 (roughly US$88,000), and this model shown has already been delivered to its new owner in Castlemaine, New South Wales.

Source: Forest Creek Tinies [1],[2]