Extra-wide tiny house doubles down on storage and sleeping space

Though it's not overly long, the Camden tiny house is extra-wide, and this makes all the difference inside. The home's interior layout takes advantage of the increased space with a storage-heavy design that includes both a master bedroom downstairs and a secondary one up top.

The Camden is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood siding, with generous glazing and a steel roof. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

The tiny house measures 30 ft (9.1 m) in length, which is on the smaller side of average for a North American tiny house, while its 10 ft (3 m) width is an increase over the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m). This means that it will need a permit to tow on a public road, but as long as you're not planning on constantly moving around, that's not a problem.

The extra girth is most noticeable in the main living area, which centers around a combined kitchen and lounge. The kitchen features L-shaped custom cabinetry, a propane-powered oven and three-burner stove, a full-height pantry, and space for a compact apartment-ready fridge, microwave, and other appliances. There's also a small breakfast bar for two. The living room area is empty in the promo shots but has space for a sofa and TV to be installed at a later date.

The Camden's kitchen includes a propane-powered oven and cooktop Indigo River Tiny Homes

One of the major challenges of tiny house living is limited storage. To address this, the Camden is packed with lots of little nooks throughout, including in the main living space. The storage focus continues in the bathroom, which has a walk-in shower, a sink, a flushing toilet, and quite a lot of cabinetry.

Over on the opposite side of the living space to the bathroom is the main bedroom. This has a ton of storage too, including built-in cabinetry, a storage-integrated bed, and a catwalk-style loft above that provides additional room for storing belongings. Additionally, thanks to its ground-floor position, it has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house.

Elsewhere, situated over the bathroom, is the secondary bedroom. This is a typical loft space with a low ceiling and is reached by a removable ladder. It could also potentially serve as a hobby area or another storage space.

The Camden's master bedroom is downstairs and includes a storage-integrated double bed Indigo River Tiny Homes

The Camden is being sold by Indigo River Tiny Homes, but it was built by the firm's partners, MRP Tiny Homes. It's currently up for sale for US$129,000.

Source: Indigo River Tiny Homes