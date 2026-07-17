© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Rustic tiny house combines towability with a spacious and open interior

By Adam Williams
July 17, 2026
Rustic tiny house combines towability with a spacious and open interior
The Cedar Ridge, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, is a farmhouse-inspired tiny house that includes two bedrooms
The Cedar Ridge, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, is a farmhouse-inspired tiny house that includes two bedrooms
View 9 Images
The Cedar Ridge, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, is a farmhouse-inspired tiny house that includes two bedrooms
1/9
The Cedar Ridge, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, is a farmhouse-inspired tiny house that includes two bedrooms
The Cedar Ridge's interior measures roughly 360 sq ft (33 sq m)
2/9
The Cedar Ridge's interior measures roughly 360 sq ft (33 sq m)
The Cedar Ridge's interior decor is finished with white shiplap, exposed timber beams, and wooden accents
3/9
The Cedar Ridge's interior decor is finished with white shiplap, exposed timber beams, and wooden accents
The Cedar Ridge has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
4/9
The Cedar Ridge has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
The Cedar Ridge's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a butcher block countertop, and a breakfast bar for two
5/9
The Cedar Ridge's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a butcher block countertop, and a breakfast bar for two
The Cedar Ridge's storage-integrated staircase incorporates multiple drawers, cupboards, and storage nooks
6/9
The Cedar Ridge's storage-integrated staircase incorporates multiple drawers, cupboards, and storage nooks
The Cedar Ridge's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a microwave, and lots of cabinetry for a home of its size
7/9
The Cedar Ridge's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a microwave, and lots of cabinetry for a home of its size
The Cedar Ridge's main loft bedroom includes a lowered standing platform that makes it easier to get dressed
8/9
The Cedar Ridge's main loft bedroom includes a lowered standing platform that makes it easier to get dressed
The Cedar Ridge's secondary loft can be used as a bedroom, storage space, or a general hangout area
9/9
The Cedar Ridge's secondary loft can be used as a bedroom, storage space, or a general hangout area
View gallery - 9 images

With its mid-size length and open interior, the Cedar Ridge manages to be towable without feeling too cramped inside. The tiny house features a farmhouse-inspired decor, plenty of storage, and two loft bedrooms, making it well-suited to full-time small living.

Designed by JT Collective Tiny Homes, the Cedar Ridge is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m). Its exterior is clad in cedar with dark gray metal accents. The rustic aesthetic continues inside, with white shiplap paneling, timber beams, and wooden accents.

The Cedar Ridge's interior measures roughly 360 sq ft (33 sq m)
The Cedar Ridge's interior measures roughly 360 sq ft (33 sq m)

The home's interior measures roughly 360 sq ft (33 sq m) and is arranged around a spacious and open living room. This contains a large sofa and a cozy window seat with built-in storage, which is a feature we rarely see on tiny houses. There are two entrances: a single glass door and larger sliding glass doors, helping fill the space with light. A ceiling fan is installed overhead and a mini-split air-conditioning unit is attached to the wall.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is equipped with a large farmhouse-style sink, along with a choice of either an induction cooktop or an oven with a propane-powered cooktop. There's also a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and lots of storage for a tiny house, including both lower and upper cabinets. It features a butcher block countertop, as well as a breakfast bar that seats two, plus there's a small shelf overhead. Additionally, a storage-integrated staircase provides multiple drawers, nooks, and cupboards.

The Cedar Ridge's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a microwave, and lots of cabinetry for a home of its size
The Cedar Ridge's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a microwave, and lots of cabinetry for a home of its size

The kitchen joins onto the bathroom via a pocket sliding door. It has a large glass-enclosed shower and a custom vanity sink, as well as a flushing toilet and a little more storage space.

As mentioned, there are two bedrooms in the Cedar Ridge. The master bedroom is accessed by the storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed and some shelving. A lowered standing platform makes it easier to get dressed in the morning and the room is topped by a skylight.

The secondary loft is reached by a removable ladder that's stowed in the living room ceiling when not in use. It has enough room for a double bed but could also be used as a general hangout area.

The Cedar Ridge starts at US$124,000, but we've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly. The home comes with multiple configuration options, including its exterior materials and even an XL version that significantly expands living space inside.

Source: JT Collective Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Cascade Max, by Tru Form Tiny, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
Tiny Houses
XL tiny house is equipped for full-time family living on wheels
This newly completed tiny house pushes the limits of tiny living with its substantial size and apartment-like interior. Measuring 399 sq ft, it offers enough space for full-time small living, even for a family.
The Smile, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house designed to create a spacious home for two
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house provides apartment-like living for two
This extra-wide tiny house uses its increased width not to sleep more people or squeeze in extra features, but to create an open, apartment-like home for two. It also has lots of upgrades available and can be configured to run off-grid.
The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
Tiny Houses
Two-bedroom tiny house is built for comfortable full-time living
The Burleigh 9.6 hits the sweet spot between too cramped for comfort and too large to tow, with a spacious layout that includes two bedrooms and a remarkably luxurious bathroom, making it well suited to full-time living.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
The 48 sq ft (4.46 sq m) dwelling is an ultra-compact shelter designed by Canadian charity Tiny Tiny Homes
Tiny Houses
48-sq-ft tiny house is about as small and simple as they come
Tiny houses don't come much smaller or simpler than this 48-sq-ft model. Designed by Tiny Tiny Homes, it's conceived as emergency accommodation and provides a basic shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
The Audrey by CozyCo Tiny Homes offers compact but comfortable living on wheels for up to two people
Tiny Houses
Two-person tiny house keeps things simple with single-level layout
This tiny house keeps things simple with a single-level layout that sleeps up to two people. Named the Audrey, the home's compact but comfortable interior is well-suited for use as a vacation home or a guest house or similar.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!