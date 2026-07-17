Rustic tiny house combines towability with a spacious and open interior

With its mid-size length and open interior, the Cedar Ridge manages to be towable without feeling too cramped inside. The tiny house features a farmhouse-inspired decor, plenty of storage, and two loft bedrooms, making it well-suited to full-time small living.

Designed by JT Collective Tiny Homes, the Cedar Ridge is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m). Its exterior is clad in cedar with dark gray metal accents. The rustic aesthetic continues inside, with white shiplap paneling, timber beams, and wooden accents.

The Cedar Ridge's interior measures roughly 360 sq ft (33 sq m) JT Collective Tiny Homes

The home's interior measures roughly 360 sq ft (33 sq m) and is arranged around a spacious and open living room. This contains a large sofa and a cozy window seat with built-in storage, which is a feature we rarely see on tiny houses. There are two entrances: a single glass door and larger sliding glass doors, helping fill the space with light. A ceiling fan is installed overhead and a mini-split air-conditioning unit is attached to the wall.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is equipped with a large farmhouse-style sink, along with a choice of either an induction cooktop or an oven with a propane-powered cooktop. There's also a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and lots of storage for a tiny house, including both lower and upper cabinets. It features a butcher block countertop, as well as a breakfast bar that seats two, plus there's a small shelf overhead. Additionally, a storage-integrated staircase provides multiple drawers, nooks, and cupboards.

The Cedar Ridge's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a microwave, and lots of cabinetry for a home of its size JT Collective Tiny Homes

The kitchen joins onto the bathroom via a pocket sliding door. It has a large glass-enclosed shower and a custom vanity sink, as well as a flushing toilet and a little more storage space.

As mentioned, there are two bedrooms in the Cedar Ridge. The master bedroom is accessed by the storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed and some shelving. A lowered standing platform makes it easier to get dressed in the morning and the room is topped by a skylight.

The secondary loft is reached by a removable ladder that's stowed in the living room ceiling when not in use. It has enough room for a double bed but could also be used as a general hangout area.

JT Collective Tiny Homes

The Cedar Ridge starts at US$124,000, but we've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly. The home comes with multiple configuration options, including its exterior materials and even an XL version that significantly expands living space inside.

Source: JT Collective Tiny Homes