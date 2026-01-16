Cold-climate tiny house takes extreme American winters in its stride

When we think about living in a tiny house, we often picture people on the road or in some gorgeous sunny locale, but they can also be used in more challenging climates. Case in point is this luxurious new model, which has been carefully designed to stand up to extreme cold without sacrificing comfort.

Designed by Tru Form Tiny, the unnamed tiny house is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 36 ft (11 m), which is around average for a North American tiny house nowadays and definitely suitable for full-time living. It's finished in vinyl siding, with cedar accenting, and topped by a metal roof.

The tiny house's living room is spacious and has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light Tru Form Tiny

It will be used throughout the winter in Colorado, so ensuring its owners wouldn't freeze was a major concern.

"Built specifically for four-season performance, the home features high-R-value insulation, energy-efficient Low-E windows, and a heating system engineered for subfreezing temperatures," explains Tru Form Tiny. "The home includes a high-efficiency mini-split system, a wood stove rough-in for extreme cold, tankless hot water, and utility systems designed to support off-grid flexibility."

Large trifold glass doors open up onto its living area. This is spacious and has a nice high ceiling and generous glazing, plus a sofa, a chair and a table. A mini-split air-conditioning unit maintains a comfortable temperature, while a wood-burning stove is on hand for extreme cold.

The kitchen is nearby and is large and well-equipped for a tiny house. It includes a steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and lots of counter space and cabinetry. A dining table divides the two areas. On the opposite side of the home to the living room lies the bathroom. This is also large and has a glass-enclosed shower, a composting toilet, a vanity sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry. A separate washing machine and dryer are also installed.

The single bedroom is situated upstairs – it was originally meant to be downstairs but the owners chose to move it upstairs instead to free up floorspace on the ground floor. The bedroom itself is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. This appears to shape up as a quite spacious loft with a low ceiling and a double bed plus an entertainment center and TV.

The tiny house would usually have a downstairs bedroom but this was removed to make space for a more roomy interior Tru Form Tiny

The tiny house pictured was commissioned for a customer and we've no word on its exact price.

Source: Tru Form Tiny