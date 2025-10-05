© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Owl-like tiny house sleeps up to six people at a squeeze

By Adam Williams
October 05, 2025
The Grand-Duc is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6.6 m (21.7 ft)
The Grand-Duc is finished in aluminum and has distinctive porthole-style windows
The Grand-Duc gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Grand-Duc's glass doors open onto the home's kitchen
The Grand-Duc's living room features a U-shaped sofa with integrated storage, and it can be converted into a guest room
The Grand-Duc's loft bedrooms are reached by fixed ladders and they have trapdoors to offer privacy
The Grand-Duc's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a toilet
The Grand-Duc's bedrooms are typical loft models with low ceilings and a double bed and some storage space
The Grand-Duc's bedrooms feature distinctive porthole-style windows
This charming tiny house is the work of French studio Tiny Binocles. Named Grand-Duc, the home features a compact but well-designed interior that punches above its weight with sleeping space for up to six people.

The Grand-Duc is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6.6 m (21.7 ft), which is about average for a European model, though relatively small by North American standards, where homes can reach over twice that length.

Its exterior is finished in aluminum and features porthole-style "eyes," which are a signature motif on all models by Tiny Binocles and lend it a quirky appearance, along with its vaguely owl-like form – indeed its name translates as Grand Duke, a type of owl.

The interior of the home measures roughly 22 sq m (236 sq ft) and is arranged around a central kitchen. It's finished in wood with poplar ply walls and a spruce floor. The kitchen is small but does contain an oven, an induction cooktop, a sink, and cabinetry, plus space for more appliances.

Nearby is the living room/dining area. This consists of a large booth-style seating area with a U-shaped sofa that seats six and has integrated storage, plus a table. The space can be converted into an extra guest room if required and closed off with a curtain.

On the opposite side of the home to the living room, is the bathroom. This includes a shower, a sink, and a toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Grand-Duc, both of which are situated upstairs and accessed by a ladder each. The bedrooms are typical loft models with low ceilings and each has a double bed and some storage space. They also each have a trapdoor to offer some privacy.

Tiny Binocles offers the Grand-Duc for sale, but interested parties need to get in touch with the firm directly for pricing and availability.

Source: Tiny Binocles

