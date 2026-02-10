Glass-walled tiny house leaves just a little to the imagination

We get a kick out of seeing glass houses, but most of them aren't exactly practical. However, this recently completed project offers a glass house that actually looks like somewhere it would be really pleasant to spend time in.

The project, named Guesthouse Under the Reed Roof, is located on a private estate in Ukraine and consists of three vacation homes, though they look basically identical, so we'll focus on one.

The Guesthouse Under the Reed Roof includes a fireplace to keep out the winter chill Mykhailo Lukashuk

Measuring 50 sq m (538 sq ft), its size straddles the rather fuzzy line between tiny house and just, well, house – though it is small and minimalist. Stylistically, it's envisioned as a contemporary take on a traditional Ukrainian Mazanka, which is a type of rural home. Situated on a stone-carpet surface, the dwelling consists of wraparound glass walls topped by an oversized thatched roof, which looks very well done, while inside its ceiling is clad in attractive wooden tiles.

"Traditional Ukrainian vernacular architecture evolved through simple yet expressive solutions: thick whitewashed walls, thatched roofs, and regular plastering as an act of care and an aspiration toward order and beauty," says the designer. "In YOD Group's contemporary interpretation, this pursuit of light and cleanliness is translated into fully transparent glass façades, while the roof – deliberately oversized – becomes the project's primary architectural gesture."

The unspoken but pressing question that most of us think of when it comes to glass houses is: where do you take a poop in private? The Guesthouse Under the Reed Roof answers this with a central concrete block that contains the bathroom, positioning it safely away from prying eyes.

On either side of this central block lies the bedroom and the living area. The living apace features a fireplace and some seating, with the focus put on the surrounding view rather than a TV. The bedroom, meanwhile, is fitted with remote-controlled curtains to provide privacy and darkness when needed. Elsewhere in the home is a simple kitchen area with a small fridge, a kettle, and a coffee machine.

The Guesthouse Under the Reed Roof's bedroom has remote-controlled curtains for privacy Mykhailo Lukashuk

Another concern with a glass house is maintaining a comfortable temperature inside. On this note, a heat pump system with concealed air-conditioning is installed, while the fireplace mentioned also helps keep out the chill of the Ukrainian winter.

Source: YOD Group