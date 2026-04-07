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Tiny Houses

Three-bedroom tiny house designed for raising a family

By Adam Williams
April 07, 2026
Three-bedroom tiny house designed for raising a family
The Harmony, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a three-bedroom tiny house designed with family living in mind
The Harmony, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a three-bedroom tiny house designed with family living in mind
View 12 Images
The Harmony, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a three-bedroom tiny house designed with family living in mind
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The Harmony, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a three-bedroom tiny house designed with family living in mind
The Harmony features a spacious interior layout that measures 423 sq ft (39.3 sq m)
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The Harmony features a spacious interior layout that measures 423 sq ft (39.3 sq m)
The Harmony includes a generous living area with a sofa, a fireplace, and a space to mount a TV
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The Harmony includes a generous living area with a sofa, a fireplace, and a space to mount a TV
The Harmony's kitchen features a dining area that has a table and seating with integrated storage
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The Harmony's kitchen features a dining area that has a table and seating with integrated storage
The Harmony's kitchen includes a double sink, an oven and four-burner cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
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The Harmony's kitchen includes a double sink, an oven and four-burner cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Harmony has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
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The Harmony has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Harmony's loft bedrooms are accessed by fixed wooden ladders
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The Harmony's loft bedrooms are accessed by fixed wooden ladders
The Harmony's main bedroom includes a double bed and generous storage
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The Harmony's main bedroom includes a double bed and generous storage
The Harmony's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
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The Harmony's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Harmony's loft bedrooms include wooden sliding doors for privacy
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The Harmony's loft bedrooms include wooden sliding doors for privacy
The Harmony's loft bedrooms have space for a double bed or two singles each
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The Harmony's loft bedrooms have space for a double bed or two singles each
The Harmony's bathroom contains a walk-in shower, vanity sink, and a composting toilet
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The Harmony's bathroom contains a walk-in shower, vanity sink, and a composting toilet
View gallery - 12 images

Raising a family in a tiny house is always going to be a challenge, but this three-bedroom model features a spacious layout that has been designed from the ground up with families in mind.

The Harmony was created by Canada's Teacup Tiny Homes and was commissioned by a family of four who wanted to embrace a simpler lifestyle. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in metal and wood. Its length is 34 ft (10.4 m), which is about mid-sized for a North American tiny house nowadays, while its width is the 8.5 ft (2.6 m) standard, so it can be towed on a public road without a permit.

The Harmony features a spacious interior layout that measures 423 sq ft (39.3 sq m)
The Harmony features a spacious interior layout that measures 423 sq ft (39.3 sq m)

A good chunk of the home's available floorspace is taken up by its generous living area, which includes a sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV to be installed. A combination of underfloor heating, ceiling fans, and forced air systems help maintain a comfortable temperature inside.

Nearby lies the kitchen. This is equipped with an oven and a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a double sink, and a dishwasher, which is always a welcome feature in a tiny house. It has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry. There's also a useful dining area which could double as a home workspace and consists of a table and bench seating with built-in storage.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the bathroom. The model shown contains a walk-in shower, plus a vanity sink, and a composting toilet, but it's also possible to have a bathtub installed.

As mentioned, there are three bedrooms in the Harmony. The master bedroom is located downstairs, over on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom. It includes a double bed, plus built-in storage. Thanks to its downstairs location, there's ample headroom to stand upright.

Both loft bedrooms are accessed from the living area using fixed wooden ladders. They have small sliding doors to offer a little privacy, which is usually lacking in a tiny house. The rooms themselves are typical lofts with low ceilings and each has enough space for a double or two single beds.

The Harmony's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Harmony's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright

The Harmony is part of Teacup Tiny Homes' Ellie range, which starts at CAD 185,000 (US$132,000), depending on options chosen. It's available for delivery throughout North America.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes

View gallery - 12 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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