Harper tiny house delivers big style in a small package

The Harper tiny house provides a welcome change from the popular shed-like tiny home aesthetic that dominates the small living scene. Measuring 8 m (26 ft) in length, the stylish towable dwelling sleeps two and comes with optional off-grid functionality.

Designed by Australia's Black Clay, the Harper tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and clad in an aluminum and steel exterior, which is curved on one side. Its interior is finished in birch ply lining, with oak flooring. And its size places it around midway between the smaller European tiny homes and larger North American models.

The interior looks furnished to a high standard and is arranged on one floor. Large bifold glass doors really help open up the home to the outside and connect to the kitchen, which is quite spacious for a tiny house. It has an induction cooktop, a mini-fridge, and cabinetry. More appliances, including an oven and dishwasher, can optionally be installed too.

Additionally, a storage-integrated sofa is connected to the main kitchen unit.

The Harper tiny house includes a spacious kitchen with an induction cooktop, cabinetry, and an adjacent storage-integrated sofa Andy Macpherson/Black Clay

A divider separates the Harper tiny house's living/kitchen area from its bedroom. This is a small and simple space that's enlivened by the curving wall and also has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house. The room contains a double bed.

The bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the bedroom and is accessed by sliding door. It has a shower, concrete sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Harper tiny house's bedroom is separated from the rest of the house by a dividing wall for privacy Andy Macpherson/Black Clay

The Harper tiny house is currently up for sale from AUD 119,000 (roughly US$77,500). Alongside the options mentioned, it can come in different colors, plus full off-the-grid upgrades are also available, including solar panels, batteries, and a composting toilet.

Source: Black Clay