Space-saving tiny house embraces simplicity without sacrificing comfort

Rather than attempting to squeeze in multiple bedrooms or tons of storage, the Luna Nook keeps things simple with a space-saving design to make its modest footprint feel pleasant to spend time in. The tiny house features a bright, airy interior that even includes a freestanding bathtub.

The Luna Nook is permanently installed on a picturesque rural spot among trees near the Acadia National Park, in Maine. It extends living space outside with a deck and seating, and is finished in wood, with metal accenting. Additionally, it features an outdoor shower on one exterior wall, plus generous glazing, including a skylight.

Generous glazing helps fill the Luna Nook's interior with natural light Nature Nooks

The home's glass door entrance opens up into an attractive Scandinavian-style wooden interior that measures 28 sq m (301 sq ft) on a single floor and is mostly arranged into one multipurpose room. The kitchen is positioned nearest the entrance. Its size reflects the Luna Nook's use as a vacation home, rather than full-time residence, and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a microwave, a small fridge, and a good selection of cabinetry and shelving for its size. Nearby is a dining table for two.

The multipurpose bedroom/living area in this model showcases an inspired use of the limited available space. Dominated by a raised bed that's accessed by a few steps, it has large windows and a double bed, plus some storage. This can serve as a daybed, but there's also a pull-out bench seating area in the unit. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is attached to the wall and should be sufficient to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the home.

The Luna Nook's bathroom includes a freestanding bathtub, a vanity sink, and a toilet Nature Nooks

Over on the opposite side of the kitchen to the living room lies the bathroom. This is unusual for such a compact model, in that it fits in a freestanding bathtub, alongside a vanity sink and a toilet.

The Luna Nook isn't available for purchase, but if you'd like to stay a while, it's up for vacation rental online.

Source: Nature Nooks