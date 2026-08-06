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Tiny Houses

Space-saving tiny house embraces simplicity without sacrificing comfort

By Adam Williams
August 06, 2026
Space-saving tiny house embraces simplicity without sacrificing comfort
The Luna Nook is a compact tiny house with a surprisingly comfortable single-floor layout
The Luna Nook is a compact tiny house with a surprisingly comfortable single-floor layout
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The Luna Nook is a compact tiny house with a surprisingly comfortable single-floor layout
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The Luna Nook is a compact tiny house with a surprisingly comfortable single-floor layout
The Luna Nook extends its living space outdoors with a deck and seating area
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The Luna Nook extends its living space outdoors with a deck and seating area
The Luna Nook's exterior is finished in wood and metal
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The Luna Nook's exterior is finished in wood and metal
The Luna Nook's exterior includes an outdoor shower
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The Luna Nook's exterior includes an outdoor shower
The Luna Nook's interior is accessed by a glazed door into its kitchen area
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The Luna Nook's interior is accessed by a glazed door into its kitchen area
Generous glazing helps fill the Luna Nook's interior with natural light
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Generous glazing helps fill the Luna Nook's interior with natural light
The Luna Nook includes a small dining table that provides seating for two
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The Luna Nook includes a small dining table that provides seating for two
The Luna Nook's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a microwave, a sink, and ample cabinetry for a model of its size
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The Luna Nook's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a microwave, a sink, and ample cabinetry for a model of its size
The Luna Nook's sleeping area is raised and includes a space-saving pull-out sofa
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The Luna Nook's sleeping area is raised and includes a space-saving pull-out sofa
The Luna Nook's sleeping area includes large windows and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
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The Luna Nook's sleeping area includes large windows and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Luna Nook's bathroom includes a freestanding bathtub, a vanity sink, and a toilet
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The Luna Nook's bathroom includes a freestanding bathtub, a vanity sink, and a toilet
The Luna Nook is permanently installed on a picturesque site next to Acadia National Park in Maine
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The Luna Nook is permanently installed on a picturesque site next to Acadia National Park in Maine
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Rather than attempting to squeeze in multiple bedrooms or tons of storage, the Luna Nook keeps things simple with a space-saving design to make its modest footprint feel pleasant to spend time in. The tiny house features a bright, airy interior that even includes a freestanding bathtub.

The Luna Nook is permanently installed on a picturesque rural spot among trees near the Acadia National Park, in Maine. It extends living space outside with a deck and seating, and is finished in wood, with metal accenting. Additionally, it features an outdoor shower on one exterior wall, plus generous glazing, including a skylight.

Generous glazing helps fill the Luna Nook's interior with natural light
Generous glazing helps fill the Luna Nook's interior with natural light

The home's glass door entrance opens up into an attractive Scandinavian-style wooden interior that measures 28 sq m (301 sq ft) on a single floor and is mostly arranged into one multipurpose room. The kitchen is positioned nearest the entrance. Its size reflects the Luna Nook's use as a vacation home, rather than full-time residence, and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a microwave, a small fridge, and a good selection of cabinetry and shelving for its size. Nearby is a dining table for two.

The multipurpose bedroom/living area in this model showcases an inspired use of the limited available space. Dominated by a raised bed that's accessed by a few steps, it has large windows and a double bed, plus some storage. This can serve as a daybed, but there's also a pull-out bench seating area in the unit. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is attached to the wall and should be sufficient to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the home.

The Luna Nook's bathroom includes a freestanding bathtub, a vanity sink, and a toilet
The Luna Nook's bathroom includes a freestanding bathtub, a vanity sink, and a toilet

Over on the opposite side of the kitchen to the living room lies the bathroom. This is unusual for such a compact model, in that it fits in a freestanding bathtub, alongside a vanity sink and a toilet.

The Luna Nook isn't available for purchase, but if you'd like to stay a while, it's up for vacation rental online.

Source: Nature Nooks

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
1 comment
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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1 comment
Eleni
Are these built by locals? Or can they be purchased and transported? If yes who builds them?