365-sq-ft tiny house provides a compact but comfortable life on wheels

With its length of just 8 m (26 ft), the Maple strikes a good balance between portability and comfort. The tiny house features a well-designed interior that would be a good fit as either a vacation home or a full-time residence.

The Maple is designed by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior combines standing-seam metal cladding with timber accents and a metal roof.

The Maple's living room includes an L-shaped sofa and a wood-burning stove Tiny Timber Homes

With a name like Tiny Timber Homes, it's no surprise that wood features heavily throughout the interior of this one. The home includes knotty timber detailing and is arranged around a large open living area that connects to the outside with double glass doors. The living room can often be an afterthought with compact models like these, but some thought has been paid to comfort here, with an L-shaped sofa and plenty of space to stretch out. A wood-burning stove is also installed for warmth.

The kitchen in this model takes up much of the ground floor and has eye-catching wood cabinetry. It's equipped with an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a double basin sink, a fridge/freezer, and lots of countertop space, with room for more appliances. Trifold windows help connect the kitchen to the outdoors, while a wooden farmhouse-style dining table adds some character. There's also a useful shelf area above the kitchen.

The Maple's interior includes knotty timber cabinetry and detailing Tiny Timber Homes

The bathroom is reached from the kitchen and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a utility area with a deep farmhouse-style sink and a washer/dryer.

There are two bedrooms in the Maple. The main bedroom is located above the kitchen and bathroom and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It contains a double bed and some storage, as well as a lowered standing platform that makes it easier to get dressed.

The secondary bedroom is positioned over the living room and has room for a double bed, though in this case it seems to be used as a general hangout area, with a bean bag chair and a TV installed. It's accessed by a folding ladder, which is stowed away when not in use, preserving floorspace below.

The Maple's secondary bedroom is reached by a wooden ladder and has an attractive wooden railing Tiny Timber Homes

The Maple starts at NZD 105,000 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$68,000), though we've no word on delivery, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly. There are also multiple options available, such as changing the materials used and even its size and layout.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes