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Tiny Houses

365-sq-ft tiny house provides a compact but comfortable life on wheels

By Adam Williams
June 01, 2026
365-sq-ft tiny house provides a compact but comfortable life on wheels
The Maple, by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that offers a surprisingly livable interior
The Maple, by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that offers a surprisingly livable interior
View 11 Images
The Maple, by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that offers a surprisingly livable interior
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The Maple, by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes, is a compact tiny house that offers a surprisingly livable interior
The Maple's exterior combines standing seam metal cladding with timber accents
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The Maple's exterior combines standing seam metal cladding with timber accents
The Maple's interior measures 34 sq m (365 sq ft) and features an open layout
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The Maple's interior measures 34 sq m (365 sq ft) and features an open layout
The Maple's living room includes an L-shaped sofa and a wood-burning stove
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The Maple's living room includes an L-shaped sofa and a wood-burning stove
The Maple's interior features knotty timber cabinetry and detailing
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The Maple's interior features knotty timber cabinetry and detailing
The Maple's kitchen opens up to the outside with trifold windows
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The Maple's kitchen opens up to the outside with trifold windows
Thanks to its generous glazing, the Maple looks light-filled and airy
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Thanks to its generous glazing, the Maple looks light-filled and airy
The Maple's secondary bedroom is reached by a wooden ladder and has an attractive wooden railing
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The Maple's secondary bedroom is reached by a wooden ladder and has an attractive wooden railing
The Maple's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
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The Maple's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Maple's secondary bedroom is currently being used as a hangout area
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The Maple's secondary bedroom is currently being used as a hangout area
The Maple's bathroom includes a utility area with a deep sink, a washer/dryer, and some storage
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The Maple's bathroom includes a utility area with a deep sink, a washer/dryer, and some storage
View gallery - 11 images

With its length of just 8 m (26 ft), the Maple strikes a good balance between portability and comfort. The tiny house features a well-designed interior that would be a good fit as either a vacation home or a full-time residence.

The Maple is designed by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior combines standing-seam metal cladding with timber accents and a metal roof.

The Maple's living room includes an L-shaped sofa and a wood-burning stove
The Maple's living room includes an L-shaped sofa and a wood-burning stove

With a name like Tiny Timber Homes, it's no surprise that wood features heavily throughout the interior of this one. The home includes knotty timber detailing and is arranged around a large open living area that connects to the outside with double glass doors. The living room can often be an afterthought with compact models like these, but some thought has been paid to comfort here, with an L-shaped sofa and plenty of space to stretch out. A wood-burning stove is also installed for warmth.

The kitchen in this model takes up much of the ground floor and has eye-catching wood cabinetry. It's equipped with an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a double basin sink, a fridge/freezer, and lots of countertop space, with room for more appliances. Trifold windows help connect the kitchen to the outdoors, while a wooden farmhouse-style dining table adds some character. There's also a useful shelf area above the kitchen.

The Maple's interior includes knotty timber cabinetry and detailing
The Maple's interior includes knotty timber cabinetry and detailing

The bathroom is reached from the kitchen and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a utility area with a deep farmhouse-style sink and a washer/dryer.

There are two bedrooms in the Maple. The main bedroom is located above the kitchen and bathroom and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It contains a double bed and some storage, as well as a lowered standing platform that makes it easier to get dressed.

The secondary bedroom is positioned over the living room and has room for a double bed, though in this case it seems to be used as a general hangout area, with a bean bag chair and a TV installed. It's accessed by a folding ladder, which is stowed away when not in use, preserving floorspace below.

The Maple's secondary bedroom is reached by a wooden ladder and has an attractive wooden railing
The Maple's secondary bedroom is reached by a wooden ladder and has an attractive wooden railing

The Maple starts at NZD 105,000 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$68,000), though we've no word on delivery, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly. There are also multiple options available, such as changing the materials used and even its size and layout.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseMicro-HouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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