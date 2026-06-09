Apartment-like tiny house spreads out for spacious single floor living

The Miami tiny house doesn't try to squeeze too much into its extra-wide 400-sq-ft (37.16-sq-m) single-floor interior. Instead, it spreads out for a spacious and apartment-like layout that's designed to sleep two in comfort.

Designed by Phoenix Building Solutions, the Miami is based on a quad-axle trailer and features board-and-batten engineered wood siding, with timber accenting, and a metal roof. It's a park model, so isn't meant to be moved around often. It has a length of 34.3 ft (10.45 m) and an increased width of 11.8 ft (3.6 m) providing a much roomier feel inside compared to many tiny houses, at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road.

The Miami features a spacious interior measuring 400 sq ft (37.16 sq m) Phoenix Building Solutions

The home's interior is finished in timber tongue-and-groove walls and ceilings and vinyl flooring. It's fronted by generous glazing, including large glass doors that open onto the kitchen. This is massive by tiny house standards and is equipped with an oven and cooktop, a dual-basin stainless steel sink, a microwave, and even a dishwasher, which is always a nice bonus. It also contains a lot of cabinetry, while an island/dining area for two completes the space.

The living room is adjacent and contains a sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV. A ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit help maintain a comfortable temperature.

From the kitchen/living area, a wooden door provides access to the home's bathroom. Unusually, it includes twin sinks, which is a feature more commonly associated with full-sized homes. It also has a walk-in shower with a built-in seat, a washer/dryer, and a separate toilet accessed by another door.

Over on the other side of the kitchen/living area, again reached by a wooden door, is the bedroom. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, this has enough headroom to stand upright and contains a double bed, plus two built-in wardrobes and a chair.

The Miami's kitchen includes a dual-basin stainless steel sink, an oven and cooktop, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer Phoenix Building Solutions

The Miami tiny house is currently up for sale on the online marketplace Tiny House Listings for US$96,526, plus delivery.

Source: Phoenix Building Solutions