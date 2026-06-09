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Tiny Houses

Apartment-like tiny house spreads out for spacious single floor living

By Adam Williams
June 09, 2026
Apartment-like tiny house spreads out for spacious single floor living
The Miami, by Phoenix Building Solutions, is a park model tiny house that provides a roomy apartment-like interior on one floor
The Miami, by Phoenix Building Solutions, is a park model tiny house that provides a roomy apartment-like interior on one floor
View 13 Images
The Miami, by Phoenix Building Solutions, is a park model tiny house that provides a roomy apartment-like interior on one floor
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The Miami, by Phoenix Building Solutions, is a park model tiny house that provides a roomy apartment-like interior on one floor
The Miami measures 34.3 ft (10.45 m) in length and has an increased width of 11.8 ft (3.6 m)
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The Miami measures 34.3 ft (10.45 m) in length and has an increased width of 11.8 ft (3.6 m)
The Miami is clad in board-and-batten engineered wood siding and is topped by a metal roof
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The Miami is clad in board-and-batten engineered wood siding and is topped by a metal roof
The Miami boasts generous glazing, including large double glass doors
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The Miami boasts generous glazing, including large double glass doors
The Miami features a spacious interior measuring 400 sq ft (37.16 sq m)
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The Miami features a spacious interior measuring 400 sq ft (37.16 sq m)
The Miami's kitchen includes a dual-basin stainless steel sink, an oven and cooktop, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer
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The Miami's kitchen includes a dual-basin stainless steel sink, an oven and cooktop, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer
The Miami's kitchen features lots of cabinetry and a dining island for two people
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The Miami's kitchen features lots of cabinetry and a dining island for two people
The Miami's living room area includes a sofa, an electric fireplace, and space to host a TV
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The Miami's living room area includes a sofa, an electric fireplace, and space to host a TV
The Miami's bathroom features a walk-in shower with a built-in seat
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The Miami's bathroom features a walk-in shower with a built-in seat
The Miami's bathroom includes twin sinks, which is a feature more often seen in full-size homes
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The Miami's bathroom includes twin sinks, which is a feature more often seen in full-size homes
The Miami's bathroom includes a washer/dryer and a storage area
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The Miami's bathroom includes a washer/dryer and a storage area
The Miami's bedroom is located on the ground floor and offers ample headroom to stand upright
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The Miami's bedroom is located on the ground floor and offers ample headroom to stand upright
The Miami's bedroom contains a double bed, two built-in wardrobes, and a small chair
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The Miami's bedroom contains a double bed, two built-in wardrobes, and a small chair
View gallery - 13 images

The Miami tiny house doesn't try to squeeze too much into its extra-wide 400-sq-ft (37.16-sq-m) single-floor interior. Instead, it spreads out for a spacious and apartment-like layout that's designed to sleep two in comfort.

Designed by Phoenix Building Solutions, the Miami is based on a quad-axle trailer and features board-and-batten engineered wood siding, with timber accenting, and a metal roof. It's a park model, so isn't meant to be moved around often. It has a length of 34.3 ft (10.45 m) and an increased width of 11.8 ft (3.6 m) providing a much roomier feel inside compared to many tiny houses, at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road.

The Miami features a spacious interior measuring 400 sq ft (37.16 sq m)
The Miami features a spacious interior measuring 400 sq ft (37.16 sq m)

The home's interior is finished in timber tongue-and-groove walls and ceilings and vinyl flooring. It's fronted by generous glazing, including large glass doors that open onto the kitchen. This is massive by tiny house standards and is equipped with an oven and cooktop, a dual-basin stainless steel sink, a microwave, and even a dishwasher, which is always a nice bonus. It also contains a lot of cabinetry, while an island/dining area for two completes the space.

The living room is adjacent and contains a sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV. A ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit help maintain a comfortable temperature.

From the kitchen/living area, a wooden door provides access to the home's bathroom. Unusually, it includes twin sinks, which is a feature more commonly associated with full-sized homes. It also has a walk-in shower with a built-in seat, a washer/dryer, and a separate toilet accessed by another door.

Over on the other side of the kitchen/living area, again reached by a wooden door, is the bedroom. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, this has enough headroom to stand upright and contains a double bed, plus two built-in wardrobes and a chair.

The Miami's kitchen includes a dual-basin stainless steel sink, an oven and cooktop, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer
The Miami's kitchen includes a dual-basin stainless steel sink, an oven and cooktop, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer

The Miami tiny house is currently up for sale on the online marketplace Tiny House Listings for US$96,526, plus delivery.

Source: Phoenix Building Solutions

View gallery - 13 images

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Tiny HousesTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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