Compact A-frame tiny house makes room for a few home comforts

Mini Domy has plenty of experience with A-frame houses. It provides a lot of space with its Brda, while its mini version is much more limited. This one comes somewhere in between, still keeping things very compact but adding some home comforts too.

The Mini Brda With Bay Window draws inspiration from traditional Polish A-frame homes. It's shown here without wheels but it can also be mounted on a trailer if preferred. It has a length of 4.5 m (14.9 ft) and its width comes in at 3.2 m (10.5 ft), which is a little wider than the tiny house standard and makes for a more natural and house-like interior. The exterior is clad in metal sheeting, with a metal roof.

The interior is arranged on one floor. Unfortunately the photos show it during construction and unfurnished, which isn't all that appealing – but, personally, I'd rather see honest build photos from a tiny house firm than fake renders anyway. It's finished in tongue and groove, with laminate flooring. It measures approximately 155 sq ft (14.4 sq m), so despite the extra space we're still talking a home that's best suited to short stays rather than full-time living.

The Mini Brda With Bay Window's interior is finished in tongue and groove, with laminate flooring Mini Domy

The center of the home is taken up by a combined bedroom/kitchen/living area. Shown incomplete, it will be furnished with a bed that doubles as a daybed, since there's no room for a separate sofa. A kitchen will be installed nearby too. We've no word on exactly what appliances are available, but architectural plans depict an oven and a sink, plus cabinetry. The room is dominated by a large window at the front, while its sloping walls add character but mean it'll be a challenge to add furniture and hang pictures.

There's just one separate room in the Mini Brda With Bay Window, which is the bathroom. This is quite small but contains a glass-enclosed shower, along with a sink and a flushing toilet.

The Mini Brda With Bay Window is currently up for sale from PLN 59,900 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$15,000). Alongside the trailer attachment, other options include off-grid operation with solar panels. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should get in touch with Mini Domy directly.

Source: Mini Domy