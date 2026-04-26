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Tiny Houses

215-sq-ft tiny house goes big on comfort with hot tub and sauna

By Adam Williams
April 26, 2026
215-sq-ft tiny house goes big on comfort with hot tub and sauna
The NestOff is a compact non-towable tiny house that boasts a sauna, hot tub, and cozy interior for two
The NestOff is a compact non-towable tiny house that boasts a sauna, hot tub, and cozy interior for two
View 10 Images
The NestOff is a compact non-towable tiny house that boasts a sauna, hot tub, and cozy interior for two
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The NestOff is a compact non-towable tiny house that boasts a sauna, hot tub, and cozy interior for two
The NestOff tiny house is located in rural Hungary and designed by architect Peter Kotek
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The NestOff tiny house is located in rural Hungary and designed by architect Peter Kotek
The NestOff is designed to not damage the rural landscape it's installed on and can be removed with relative ease
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The NestOff is designed to not damage the rural landscape it's installed on and can be removed with relative ease
The NestOff’s hot tub and sauna are both wood-fired and take a couple of hours to reach their optimal temperature
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The NestOff’s hot tub and sauna are both wood-fired and take a couple of hours to reach their optimal temperature
The NestOff’s interior measures 215 sq ft (20 sq m) and is finished in birch plywood
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The NestOff’s interior measures 215 sq ft (20 sq m) and is finished in birch plywood
The NestOff’s living area is heated with a wood-burning stove
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The NestOff’s living area is heated with a wood-burning stove
The NestOff’s sleeping area includes a double bed and a wall-mounted TV, and is framed by a large picture window
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The NestOff’s sleeping area includes a double bed and a wall-mounted TV, and is framed by a large picture window
The NestOff’s living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage, plus a coffee table
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The NestOff’s living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage, plus a coffee table
The NestOff’s interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
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The NestOff’s interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The NestOff’s bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The NestOff’s bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 10 images

This 215-sq-ft (20-sq-m) tiny house may be on the smaller side, but it still manages to make room for some of life's luxuries. The non-towable home features a comfortable interior for two and even has its own sauna and hot tub nearby.

Designed by architect Peter Kotek, the NestOff is located in rural Hungary and is not mounted on wheels. Instead, the prefabricated dwelling is installed on screw piles, minimizing damage to the site and allowing it to be moved relatively easily compared to traditional concrete foundations.

The NestOff’s sleeping area includes a double bed and a wall-mounted TV, and is framed by a large picture window
The NestOff’s sleeping area includes a double bed and a wall-mounted TV, and is framed by a large picture window

The tiny house is finished in wood and topped by a metal roof. It's also surrounded by a large terrace, which expands living space considerably and features a hot tub, a fire pit, and a standalone sauna. Both the hot tub and sauna are wood-fired and take a couple of hours to get to their optimal temperature.

The house features a rustic interior finished in birch plywood, with large windows framing the view. The center of the home is taken up by the kitchen. This is quite simple, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home, and includes a sink, a microwave, an induction cooktop, and lots of cabinetry.

Next to the kitchen lies the living room, which actually looks more roomy than you'd expect for such a small home. It includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage, plus a coffee table and a wood-burning stove. Adjacent to this is the sleeping area, which includes a double bed, a wall-mounted TV, and a shelf.

Over on the opposite side of the kitchen is the bathroom. This includes a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a walk-in shower, plus some storage space. Additionally, above the bathroom is a secondary loft, which is used for storage.

The NestOff’s interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The NestOff’s interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing

The NestOff tiny house is currently available as a vacation rental. However, the architect told us that the home is a prototype for a scalable network of future homes, so perhaps it might be available for purchase in the future too.

Source: NestOff

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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