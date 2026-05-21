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Tiny Houses

Family oriented tiny house prioritizes personal space and privacy

By Adam Williams
May 21, 2026
Family oriented tiny house prioritizes personal space and privacy
The River, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
The River, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
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The River, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
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The River, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
The River tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8.5 m (27.8 ft)
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The River tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8.5 m (27.8 ft)
The River tiny house is finished in engineered wood and metal siding
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The River tiny house is finished in engineered wood and metal siding
The River tiny house's interior is finished in a choice of spruce or ply, with laminate flooring
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The River tiny house's interior is finished in a choice of spruce or ply, with laminate flooring
The River tiny house's kitchen includes a dishwasher and a dining table for four
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The River tiny house's kitchen includes a dishwasher and a dining table for four
The River tiny house's living room occupies the center of the home
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The River tiny house's living room occupies the center of the home
The River tiny house's living room includes a large sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV
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The River tiny house's living room includes a large sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV
The River tiny house's bathroom includes a shower, a sink, a washer/dryer, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet
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The River tiny house's bathroom includes a shower, a sink, a washer/dryer, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet
The River tiny house's two bedrooms are positioned on opposite sides of the home
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The River tiny house's two bedrooms are positioned on opposite sides of the home
The River tiny house's primary bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make getting dressed easier
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The River tiny house's primary bedroom includes a lowered standing platform to make getting dressed easier
Each of the River tiny house's bedrooms have space for a double bed
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Each of the River tiny house's bedrooms have space for a double bed
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Downsizing is never easy if you have a family in tow. However, with its larger-than-average dimensions and clever layout that provides separation and privacy, the River tiny house is much better suited to full-time family living than many other models.

Designed by Vagabond Haven, the River is based on a double-axle trailer, though like the firm's Smile model its wheels are rated only for small on-site movements and the home must be delivered by truck. It has a length of 8.5 m (27.8 ft) and a width of 3 m (9.8 ft), which is an increase over the 2.5 m (8.2 ft) tiny house standard, enabling a much more spacious interior. The home is clad in engineered wood, with metal siding.

The River tiny house's living room includes a large sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV
The River tiny house's living room includes a large sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV

Its interior is finished in a choice of spruce or ply, with laminate flooring. The living room occupies the center of the home and is furnished with a large sofa and a coffee table, plus a wall-mounted TV. Nearby is the kitchen, which is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, a washer/dryer, and even a dishwasher, which is a nice luxury in a tiny house. A dining table seats up to four people.

Over on the other side of the living room, the bathroom includes a shower (with a curtain or optional glass enclosure), a sink, some cabinetry, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet.

A key consideration with these spacious tiny houses is that it's not always just about size, but how the home is arranged. On this note, the River would suit family life thanks to the large sofa and dining table mentioned, plus the separation offered between its bedrooms.

The River tiny house's living room occupies the center of the home
The River tiny house's living room occupies the center of the home

The bedrooms are located on the opposite sides of the house to each other, over the kitchen and bathroom, respectively, and are accessed by a storage-integrated staircase linked to a gangway. Each has space for a double bed and some storage, plus one bedroom has a lowered standing platform area to make it easier to get dressed. The other bedroom can be fully closed off with a door, providing privacy.

As is the case with other Vagabond Haven models, there are lots of optional upgrades available for the River, including a full off-grid system with solar panels, batteries, and water harvesting, as well as a choice of finishes. The tiny house starts at roughly €49,500 (US$57,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm.

Source: Vagabond Haven

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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