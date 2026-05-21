Family oriented tiny house prioritizes personal space and privacy

Downsizing is never easy if you have a family in tow. However, with its larger-than-average dimensions and clever layout that provides separation and privacy, the River tiny house is much better suited to full-time family living than many other models.

Designed by Vagabond Haven, the River is based on a double-axle trailer, though like the firm's Smile model its wheels are rated only for small on-site movements and the home must be delivered by truck. It has a length of 8.5 m (27.8 ft) and a width of 3 m (9.8 ft), which is an increase over the 2.5 m (8.2 ft) tiny house standard, enabling a much more spacious interior. The home is clad in engineered wood, with metal siding.

The River tiny house's living room includes a large sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV Vagabond Haven

Its interior is finished in a choice of spruce or ply, with laminate flooring. The living room occupies the center of the home and is furnished with a large sofa and a coffee table, plus a wall-mounted TV. Nearby is the kitchen, which is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, a washer/dryer, and even a dishwasher, which is a nice luxury in a tiny house. A dining table seats up to four people.

Over on the other side of the living room, the bathroom includes a shower (with a curtain or optional glass enclosure), a sink, some cabinetry, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet.

A key consideration with these spacious tiny houses is that it's not always just about size, but how the home is arranged. On this note, the River would suit family life thanks to the large sofa and dining table mentioned, plus the separation offered between its bedrooms.

The River tiny house's living room occupies the center of the home Vagabond Haven

The bedrooms are located on the opposite sides of the house to each other, over the kitchen and bathroom, respectively, and are accessed by a storage-integrated staircase linked to a gangway. Each has space for a double bed and some storage, plus one bedroom has a lowered standing platform area to make it easier to get dressed. The other bedroom can be fully closed off with a door, providing privacy.

As is the case with other Vagabond Haven models, there are lots of optional upgrades available for the River, including a full off-grid system with solar panels, batteries, and water harvesting, as well as a choice of finishes. The tiny house starts at roughly €49,500 (US$57,000). We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm.

Source: Vagabond Haven