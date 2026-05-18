© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Family friendly tiny house fits two bedrooms in a towable frame

By Adam Williams
May 18, 2026
Family friendly tiny house fits two bedrooms in a towable frame
The Ruby tiny house has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and provides a good balance between openness and portability
The Ruby tiny house has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and provides a good balance between openness and portability
View 10 Images
The Ruby tiny house has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and provides a good balance between openness and portability
1/10
The Ruby tiny house has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and provides a good balance between openness and portability
The Ruby tiny house's interior is finished in wood paneling and features generous glazing
2/10
The Ruby tiny house's interior is finished in wood paneling and features generous glazing
The Ruby tiny house measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m), including its loft bedrooms
3/10
The Ruby tiny house measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m), including its loft bedrooms
The Ruby tiny house's living room has space for an optional sofa bed, increasing its sleeping capacity to six
4/10
The Ruby tiny house's living room has space for an optional sofa bed, increasing its sleeping capacity to six
The Ruby tiny house's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase in the living room
5/10
The Ruby tiny house's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase in the living room
The Ruby tiny house's galley style kitchen includes an oven and propane-powered four-burner cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
6/10
The Ruby tiny house's galley style kitchen includes an oven and propane-powered four-burner cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
The Ruby tiny house's secondary loft bedroom is positioned above the bathroom and kitchen, and accessed by wooden steps
7/10
The Ruby tiny house's secondary loft bedroom is positioned above the bathroom and kitchen, and accessed by wooden steps
The Ruby tiny house's bathroom includes a bathtub, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink
8/10
The Ruby tiny house's bathroom includes a bathtub, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink
The Ruby tiny house's main loft bedroom has a low ceiling and ample space for a double bed and some storage
9/10
The Ruby tiny house's main loft bedroom has a low ceiling and ample space for a double bed and some storage
The Ruby tiny house's secondary loft bedroom also has a low ceiling and space for a double bed
10/10
The Ruby tiny house's secondary loft bedroom also has a low ceiling and space for a double bed
View gallery - 10 images

Despite measuring just 30 ft (9.1 m) long, the Ruby tiny house is surprisingly capable as a full-time home for a small family. It packs in a large and open living area, plus two bedrooms, each with its own staircase.

Created by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Ruby is based on a triple-axle trailer and is clad in hardwearing black standing seam metal siding. It's topped by a metal roof with a raised clerestory section that helps increase daylight inside. The firm says that the tiny house is carefully designed to withstand the harsh Canadian winters. With this in mind, it includes high levels of insulation, heated flooring, plumbing built to withstand extreme temperatures, and air circulation systems to maintain a constant interior temperature.

The Ruby tiny house measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m), including its loft bedrooms
The Ruby tiny house measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m), including its loft bedrooms

Its interior is finished in wood paneling and measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m). The layout is open and the living room is shown furnished here with a single chair, but has room for a sofa bed to be installed if the owner wants to boost sleeping space to six.

The kitchen is nearby and is arranged in a galley style, with cabinetry and appliances positioned on each wall. It's equipped with a sink, an oven and a propane-powered four-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. From here, a sliding door provides access to the bathroom. This contains a sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower (not pictured), which is still a rare luxury in a tiny house.

The Ruby's two bedrooms are both lofts. The master is accessed using a storage-integrated staircase and looks relatively large – albeit with a low ceiling typical of tiny house sleeping spaces. It has ample room for a double bed and added storage. The secondary bedroom is positioned above the bathroom/kitchen and reached by wooden stairs. It's similarly sized, with enough space for a double bed.

The Ruby tiny house's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase in the living room
The Ruby tiny house's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase in the living room

The Ruby starts at CAD 175,000 (roughly US$127,000), though pricing will depend on options chosen, which include its layout, the building materials used, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Teacup Tiny Homes directly.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseMicro-HouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Daphne, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that offers a spacious and light-filled single-floor layout
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living
Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its open layout includes a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The Smile, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house designed to create a spacious home for two
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house provides apartment-like living for two
This extra-wide tiny house uses its increased width not to sleep more people or squeeze in extra features, but to create an open, apartment-like home for two. It also has lots of upgrades available and can be configured to run off-grid.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Tiny Houses
Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft
This off-grid cabin-style tiny house is seriously small, with a floorspace of just 215 sq ft. However, despite its modest dimensions, it has been expertly designed to provide everything you need for a short stay.
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
Tiny Houses
200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable
A 200-sq-ft tiny house doesn't sound like a lot to work with, but the Sledhaus 200 is more capable than you might expect. Its compact interior sleeps up to two people and starts at a relatively affordable price.
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
Tiny Houses
28-ft tiny house hits sweet spot between portability and livability
The Betty sits in a nice mid-size spot that's a good compromise between portability and spaciousness. The tiny house provides a well-planned interior layout designed for two, including a proper ground-floor bedroom and a loft for storage.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!