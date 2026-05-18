Family friendly tiny house fits two bedrooms in a towable frame

Despite measuring just 30 ft (9.1 m) long, the Ruby tiny house is surprisingly capable as a full-time home for a small family. It packs in a large and open living area, plus two bedrooms, each with its own staircase.

Created by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Ruby is based on a triple-axle trailer and is clad in hardwearing black standing seam metal siding. It's topped by a metal roof with a raised clerestory section that helps increase daylight inside. The firm says that the tiny house is carefully designed to withstand the harsh Canadian winters. With this in mind, it includes high levels of insulation, heated flooring, plumbing built to withstand extreme temperatures, and air circulation systems to maintain a constant interior temperature.

The Ruby tiny house measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m), including its loft bedrooms Teacup Tiny Homes

Its interior is finished in wood paneling and measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m). The layout is open and the living room is shown furnished here with a single chair, but has room for a sofa bed to be installed if the owner wants to boost sleeping space to six.

The kitchen is nearby and is arranged in a galley style, with cabinetry and appliances positioned on each wall. It's equipped with a sink, an oven and a propane-powered four-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. From here, a sliding door provides access to the bathroom. This contains a sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower (not pictured), which is still a rare luxury in a tiny house.

The Ruby's two bedrooms are both lofts. The master is accessed using a storage-integrated staircase and looks relatively large – albeit with a low ceiling typical of tiny house sleeping spaces. It has ample room for a double bed and added storage. The secondary bedroom is positioned above the bathroom/kitchen and reached by wooden stairs. It's similarly sized, with enough space for a double bed.

The Ruby tiny house's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase in the living room Teacup Tiny Homes

The Ruby starts at CAD 175,000 (roughly US$127,000), though pricing will depend on options chosen, which include its layout, the building materials used, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Teacup Tiny Homes directly.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes