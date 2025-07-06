Two shipping containers transformed into surprisingly livable tiny house

We never tire of seeing what talented designers can do with the humble shipping container, and the Seaholme is definitely one of the more impressive examples to date. The tiny house is created by two containers, which are arranged into an L-shape, and features a clever space-saving interior.

The Seaholme, by Modulate, was created in collaboration with Baldwin Building Group and is built from two of Modulate's own extra-wide container units measuring 6 m x 3.5 m (19.8 x 11.6 ft) each, which is a standard length but an increased width of around 1.1 m (3.7 ft), compared to a typical container. This might not sound like a lot but it goes a long way to make the home seem more spacious and house-like.

The containers are partially finished in a low-maintenance composite material made from 60% recycled timber and 40% recycled plastic, and are sheltered with a roof structure that extends to form both the porch and a carport.

One of the containers hosts the living/kitchen area and the other features the bedroom and bathroom. The two containers are not connected inside but entered through separate doors from outside. This might not work for colder climes, but looks like a good fit for its location in New South Wales, Australia.

The Seaholme's kitchen includes a small breakfast bar-style seating area Modulate

The main living unit really opens up to the outside with a large glass sliding door. The kitchen has a serving window that connects to a table and bench seating area outside on the porch. The kitchen also includes an induction cooktop and oven, a hidden fridge/freezer, a sink, shelving, plus a stone countertop and handmade tiles. The living room is adjacent and has a sofa, some hidden storage and lots of space for books.

The second container, meanwhile, is accessed into the bedroom. This includes a full-height wardrobe with overhead storage, a built-in desk and shelving (the owner works from home), and a double bed.

The bathroom is spacious for a container home and is built with accessibility in mind. It has a large wet room/shower, toilet and there's also a laundry area in there.

The Seaholme's bedroom includes a small home office area Modulate

We've no word on the price of this model, but you can check out a thorough walkthrough by Modulate below.

Step Inside Seaholme: A Cozy Shipping Container Home in Sawtell, NSW, Australia

Source: Modulate

