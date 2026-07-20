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Tiny Houses

Off-grid tiny house opens up almost everything to the outdoors

By Adam Williams
July 20, 2026
Off-grid tiny house opens up almost everything to the outdoors
The Shak, by Removed Tiny Homes, is an off-grid tiny house that opens up to the outdoors with generous glazing and three separate entrances
The Shak, by Removed Tiny Homes, is an off-grid tiny house that opens up to the outdoors with generous glazing and three separate entrances
View 7 Images
The Shak, by Removed Tiny Homes, is an off-grid tiny house that opens up to the outdoors with generous glazing and three separate entrances
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The Shak, by Removed Tiny Homes, is an off-grid tiny house that opens up to the outdoors with generous glazing and three separate entrances
The Shak's exterior is finished in painted steel and the home's living space is expanded with a deck area
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The Shak's exterior is finished in painted steel and the home's living space is expanded with a deck area
The Shak features an open living room with a high ceiling, generous glazing, and a wood-burning stove
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The Shak features an open living room with a high ceiling, generous glazing, and a wood-burning stove
The Shak's kitchen is arranged galley style and includes a small sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a microwave
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The Shak's kitchen is arranged galley style and includes a small sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a microwave
The Shak's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed and is topped by a large skylight
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The Shak's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed and is topped by a large skylight
The Shak's bathroom features a double shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet
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The Shak's bathroom features a double shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet
The Shak's bathroom can optionally be opened up to the outdoors with glass doors
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The Shak's bathroom can optionally be opened up to the outdoors with glass doors
View gallery - 7 images

One common way of maximizing space in a tiny house from feeling is by embracing an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, but few models lean into this idea as much as the Shak. The off-grid home opens up almost its entire interior to the outside – even including the bathroom.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Shak has a length of 10 m (32.8 ft) and a standard width of 2.4 m (7.8 ft). It's finished in painted steel and is semi-permanently installed in rural woodland, with a deck area expanding living space. Solar panels are installed on the roof and connected to batteries to keep the power on.

The Shak features an open living room with a high ceiling, generous glazing, and a wood-burning stove
The Shak features an open living room with a high ceiling, generous glazing, and a wood-burning stove

The home's interior is arranged on a single floor, with an open living room that looks airy and light-filled, thanks to the generous glazing and a high ceiling. It's furnished with a sofa, a coffee table, and a small wood-burning stove. Additionally, a window seat is positioned next to a large operable window.

The kitchen is nearby. Arranged galley style, with cabinetry on each wall, it's equipped with a small sink, an induction cooktop, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a microwave. There's also a large storage unit, plus a window to make it easier to serve food to a shelf outside.

The bathroom occupies the center of the home. Accessed by a sliding door, it's a definite highlight. Like Removed Tiny Homes' Burleigh 9.6, it includes a large glass-enclosed shower with two shower heads. It also has a vanity sink and a toilet, and the room can optionally be opened up to the wild with double glass doors, as mentioned.

The Shak's exterior is finished in painted steel and the home's living space is expanded with a deck area
The Shak's exterior is finished in painted steel and the home's living space is expanded with a deck area

At the opposite end of the tiny house to the living room is the bedroom. Reached from the bathroom by a barn-style sliding door, it opens up to the outside with its own glass door entrance. It's topped by a large skylight and contains a queen-sized bed and some storage.

The Shak was built as a custom model and we've no word on the price of this one. However, it is available to rent on Airbnb for short-term stays.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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