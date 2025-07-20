$110k tiny house provides a fully furnished towable home for two

The Sonoma is a two-person towable home that includes a spacious living room and a well-proportioned kitchen with lots of storage. It's sold complete with furniture for a relatively affordable US$110,000.

The Sonoma, by Spindrift Homes, is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m). It's finished in wood, with generous glazing, and is topped by a metal roof.

The home is accessed through large double glass doors that really help open it up to the outside. This brings you into the living room which has a large L-shaped sofa bed, and high ceilings, plus ample natural light thanks to all that glazing, which includes skylights. There's also some shelving and a mini-split air-conditioning and surround-sound hi-fi system installed.

Next to the living room is the kitchen. It features an oven, a three-burner propane-powered cooktop, a retro-style fridge/freezer, and a sink. A washer/dryer is also tucked away somewhere, though it's not visible in the photos. Additionally, nearby is a small collapsible dining table with seating for two, plus there's lots of cabinetry, including a pantry.

The Sonoma's kitchen includes a small fold-away dining table for two Spindrift Homes

The Sonoma's bathroom is on the opposite side of the house to the living room and it has a composting toilet, a sink, and a shower. It also has a little more storage.

There's just one bedroom in this tiny house and it's reached by a storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical loft space with a low ceiling, and it hosts a double bed and has a skylight.

The Sonoma's price tag includes everything shown in the photos except for decorations (essentially the plants and plates), says Spindrift Homes.

Source: Spindrift Homes