Road-ready tiny house packs a lot of flexibility into 26-ft-long frame
In a market packed with huge tiny houses, the Summer's Night Dream offers a refreshing change: a tiny house that's actually, well, tiny. Despite its modest dimensions, it's surprisingly capable and sleeps four people – or even more at a squeeze – in its compact space-saving frame.
Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Summer's Night Dream is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in beige vertical siding, with contrasting timber detailing, and dark-framed windows. Its length of 26 ft (7.9 m) means it's definitely on the small side for a North American model and would make a good choice for people who want to travel regularly rather than settle in one spot.
The interior decor is finished in tongue-and-groove on the walls and ceiling, and laminate for the flooring. In a nice touch, it has built-in underfloor heating to keep toes toasty all winter.
The interior measures 297 sq ft (27 sq m), most of which is taken up by its combined living/kitchen area. The former is furnished with a sofa, plus there's room to install a TV on the wall. It looks pretty snug and obviously you won't be hosting large family get-togethers in there, but since homes this size often do without the sofa entirely, it's a decent compromise.
The kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. A breakfast bar-style dining area is here too, though it only seats one. There's plenty of cabinetry and shelving, as well as room for a washer/dryer to be added.
The bathroom is nearby. This looks very compact but does squeeze in a flushing toilet, a walk-in shower, and a small sink.
The Summer's Night Dream features a downstairs master bedroom. Accessed by a pocket sliding door from the living room, it has enough headroom to stand up and get dressed, which is always a bonus in a tiny house. It includes a double bed and a bedside table.
There's also a secondary bedroom in this one, which is reached by a removable ladder. It's a typical loft with a low ceiling and has room for a double bed (though a single is pictured), bringing sleeping capacity to four.
The Summer's Night Dream has been around in Teacup Tiny Homes' inventory for a while now, in various iterations, but its updated 2026 pricing starts at CAD 135,000 (roughly US$95,000), with delivery rates varying depending on location. There are also a lot of options available, including adding a sofa bed to boost sleeping capacity by two, and the firm even made one version with a slide-out that expands in width like Häuslein's Settler – naturally all of this can increase the cost significantly.
Source: Teacup Tiny Homes
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