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Tiny Houses

Road-ready tiny house packs a lot of flexibility into 26-ft-long frame

By Adam Williams
November 10, 2026
Road-ready tiny house packs a lot of flexibility into 26-ft-long frame
The Summer's Night Dream, by Teacup Tiny Homes, packs a lot into its modest 26 ft (7.9 m) length
The Summer's Night Dream, by Teacup Tiny Homes, packs a lot into its modest 26 ft (7.9 m) length
View 9 Images
The Summer's Night Dream, by Teacup Tiny Homes, packs a lot into its modest 26 ft (7.9 m) length
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The Summer's Night Dream, by Teacup Tiny Homes, packs a lot into its modest 26 ft (7.9 m) length
The Summer's Night Dream's interior measures just 297 sq ft (27 sq m)
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The Summer's Night Dream's interior measures just 297 sq ft (27 sq m)
The Summer's Night Dream features a combined living and kitchen area
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The Summer's Night Dream features a combined living and kitchen area
The Summer's Night Dream's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer
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The Summer's Night Dream's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer
The Summer's Night Dream features a downstairs bedroom that has ample headroom to stand upright in, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house
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The Summer's Night Dream features a downstairs bedroom that has ample headroom to stand upright in, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house
The Summer's Night Dream has a loft bedroom that can fit two single beds or a double
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The Summer's Night Dream has a loft bedroom that can fit two single beds or a double
The Summer's Night Dream's loft has a dividing screen to offer some privacy
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The Summer's Night Dream's loft has a dividing screen to offer some privacy
The Summer's Night Dream's kitchen has space to install a washer/dryer
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The Summer's Night Dream's kitchen has space to install a washer/dryer
The Summer's Night Dream's bathroom includes a small sink, a walk-in shower, and a flushing toilet
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The Summer's Night Dream's bathroom includes a small sink, a walk-in shower, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 9 images

In a market packed with huge tiny houses, the Summer's Night Dream offers a refreshing change: a tiny house that's actually, well, tiny. Despite its modest dimensions, it's surprisingly capable and sleeps four people – or even more at a squeeze – in its compact space-saving frame.

Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Summer's Night Dream is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in beige vertical siding, with contrasting timber detailing, and dark-framed windows. Its length of 26 ft (7.9 m) means it's definitely on the small side for a North American model and would make a good choice for people who want to travel regularly rather than settle in one spot.

The Summer's Night Dream's interior measures just 297 sq ft (27 sq m)
The Summer's Night Dream's interior measures just 297 sq ft (27 sq m)

The interior decor is finished in tongue-and-groove on the walls and ceiling, and laminate for the flooring. In a nice touch, it has built-in underfloor heating to keep toes toasty all winter.

The interior measures 297 sq ft (27 sq m), most of which is taken up by its combined living/kitchen area. The former is furnished with a sofa, plus there's room to install a TV on the wall. It looks pretty snug and obviously you won't be hosting large family get-togethers in there, but since homes this size often do without the sofa entirely, it's a decent compromise.

The Summer's Night Dream features a combined living and kitchen area
The Summer's Night Dream features a combined living and kitchen area

The kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. A breakfast bar-style dining area is here too, though it only seats one. There's plenty of cabinetry and shelving, as well as room for a washer/dryer to be added.

The bathroom is nearby. This looks very compact but does squeeze in a flushing toilet, a walk-in shower, and a small sink.

The Summer's Night Dream features a downstairs master bedroom. Accessed by a pocket sliding door from the living room, it has enough headroom to stand up and get dressed, which is always a bonus in a tiny house. It includes a double bed and a bedside table.

The Summer's Night Dream features a downstairs bedroom that has ample headroom to stand upright in, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house
The Summer's Night Dream features a downstairs bedroom that has ample headroom to stand upright in, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house

There's also a secondary bedroom in this one, which is reached by a removable ladder. It's a typical loft with a low ceiling and has room for a double bed (though a single is pictured), bringing sleeping capacity to four.

The Summer's Night Dream has been around in Teacup Tiny Homes' inventory for a while now, in various iterations, but its updated 2026 pricing starts at CAD 135,000 (roughly US$95,000), with delivery rates varying depending on location. There are also a lot of options available, including adding a sofa bed to boost sleeping capacity by two, and the firm even made one version with a slide-out that expands in width like Häuslein's Settler – naturally all of this can increase the cost significantly.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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