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Tiny Houses

400-sq-ft tiny house offers downsizing without the usual compromises

By Adam Williams
August 30, 2026
400-sq-ft tiny house offers downsizing without the usual compromises
The Summit, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, features a roomy interior that measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Summit, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, features a roomy interior that measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
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The Summit's exterior is clad in a combination of wood and metal
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The Summit's exterior is clad in a combination of wood and metal
The Summit is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 37 ft (11.3 m)
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The Summit is based on a quad-axle trailer and has a length of 37 ft (11.3 m)
The Summit features large trifold glass doors, which really open up the home to the outside
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The Summit features large trifold glass doors, which really open up the home to the outside
The Summit, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, features a roomy interior that measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
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The Summit, by JT Collective Tiny Homes, features a roomy interior that measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Summit tiny house's living room has a large sofa and plenty of space to relax
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The Summit tiny house's living room has a large sofa and plenty of space to relax
The Summit's living room features a large window seat with integrated storage, as well as a hanging bioethanol fireplace
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The Summit's living room features a large window seat with integrated storage, as well as a hanging bioethanol fireplace
The Summit's kitchen cabinetry includes a dining table that folds out when needed
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The Summit's kitchen cabinetry includes a dining table that folds out when needed
The Summit's kitchen is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a full-size fridge/freezer
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The Summit's kitchen is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a full-size fridge/freezer
The Summit's main bedroom has its own door offering direct access to the outside
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The Summit's main bedroom has its own door offering direct access to the outside
The Summit's main bedroom includes a double bed with integrated storage and a wardrobe
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The Summit's main bedroom includes a double bed with integrated storage and a wardrobe
The Summit's secondary loft is reached by a removable ladder
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The Summit's secondary loft is reached by a removable ladder
The Summit has a loft that can be used as a storage area or a secondary bedroom
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The Summit has a loft that can be used as a storage area or a secondary bedroom
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As impressive as many space-saving tiny houses are, not everyone is cut out for climbing into small lofts using movable ladders, or sleeping on a sofa bed every night. The Summit tiny house is designed for those who want to downsize but maintain a little more comfort, and features a spacious layout that's mostly arranged on a single floor.

Designed by JT Collective Tiny Homes, the Summit is based on a quad-axle trailer and is on the larger side, with a length of 37 ft (11.3 m). It also has an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m), which is wider than a standard tiny house, and really does look very spacious – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow in many areas.

The Summit's exterior is clad in a combination of wood and metal
The Summit's exterior is clad in a combination of wood and metal

The home's exterior is clad in wood and metal, with a metal roof. It measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and is entered through large trifold doors that help open it up to the outside. There's also a secondary smaller glazed entrance on the opposite wall.

The living room in this one is a real standout and includes a window seat with integrated storage, along with one of those fancy hanging fireplaces that burns bioethanol. It also has a large sofa. The walls are finished in shiplap, while wooden beams round out the space, giving it a subtly cottage-like appearance.

The kitchen is nearby and is furnished with custom cabinetry offering lots of storage, along with a neat dining table that folds out when needed. It's also equipped with an oven and induction cooktop, a microwave, a large farmhouse-style sink, a dishwasher, and a full-size fridge/freezer.

The adjacent bathroom has a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a composting toilet. A stacked washer/dryer is installed too.

The bedroom is accessed from the bathroom and occupies the opposite end of the home from the living room. Thanks to its ground-floor location, it has ample headroom to stand up and space to walk around. There's loads of storage in here, including drawers integrated into the double bed, plus a separate wardrobe. A third entrance provides direct access to the outside.

The Summit's kitchen cabinetry includes a dining table that folds out when needed
The Summit's kitchen cabinetry includes a dining table that folds out when needed

Though the majority of the home is on a single floor, a loft is reached from the kitchen using a removable ladder. This looks suitable for use as a storage area or secondary bedroom.

The Summit starts at US$179,000 and has lots of options. We've no word on delivery, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: JT Collective Tiny Homes

View gallery - 12 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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