Firehouse-inspired tiny house even includes its own brass pole
This charming tiny house is designed to resemble a miniature firehouse. Along with its novel appearance, it features a compact but well-designed interior that has lots of firefighter-related touches, including an antique fire pole.
Built in honor of firefighters and other first responders, the Tiny Firehouse is a seriously small North American model, and would even be compact in Europe. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m). The exterior is finished in wood, with red accenting, and has a small rooftop deck reached from outside using a ladder. A firefighter's helmet and oxygen tank are placed outside and a (nonfunctioning) siren horn is also installed above its entrance.
The tiny house is accessed via its deck area and some double doors, and its interior looks light-filled thanks to lots of windows and skylights. The living room is small and includes a sofa. One of its walls actually opens up to the outside using what appears to be hydraulic struts, helping add lots of ventilation. There's also a storage unit nearby and some firehouse-related ornaments.
The kitchen is also small and simple, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home. It includes a stainless steel sink that's operated with foot pedals, plus a two-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge.
The bathroom in this model is unusual and opens up to the outdoors, with a shower and a portable toilet installed. There's also another separate, more traditional bathroom located nearby on the property.
Elsewhere in the house is an upstairs bedroom which has a low ceiling and a double bed. It's accessed by a removable ladder. The fire pole edges the loft space too, should adventurous types need to descend double quick.
The Tiny Firehouse is installed on a tiny house community located on Lake Oconee, in Georgia. If you'd like to spend some time there yourself, it's currently up for rental on Airbnb.
Source: Beloved Cabin
