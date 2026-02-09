Firehouse-inspired tiny house even includes its own brass pole

This charming tiny house is designed to resemble a miniature firehouse. Along with its novel appearance, it features a compact but well-designed interior that has lots of firefighter-related touches, including an antique fire pole.

Built in honor of firefighters and other first responders, the Tiny Firehouse is a seriously small North American model, and would even be compact in Europe. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m). The exterior is finished in wood, with red accenting, and has a small rooftop deck reached from outside using a ladder. A firefighter's helmet and oxygen tank are placed outside and a (nonfunctioning) siren horn is also installed above its entrance.

The Tiny Firehouse's antique fire pole takes pride of place in the center of the home Beloved Cabin

The tiny house is accessed via its deck area and some double doors, and its interior looks light-filled thanks to lots of windows and skylights. The living room is small and includes a sofa. One of its walls actually opens up to the outside using what appears to be hydraulic struts, helping add lots of ventilation. There's also a storage unit nearby and some firehouse-related ornaments.

The kitchen is also small and simple, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home. It includes a stainless steel sink that's operated with foot pedals, plus a two-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge.

The bathroom in this model is unusual and opens up to the outdoors, with a shower and a portable toilet installed. There's also another separate, more traditional bathroom located nearby on the property.

Elsewhere in the house is an upstairs bedroom which has a low ceiling and a double bed. It's accessed by a removable ladder. The fire pole edges the loft space too, should adventurous types need to descend double quick.

The Tiny Firehouse's kitchen is small, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home Beloved Cabin

The Tiny Firehouse is installed on a tiny house community located on Lake Oconee, in Georgia. If you'd like to spend some time there yourself, it's currently up for rental on Airbnb.

Source: Beloved Cabin