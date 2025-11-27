© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Space-saving tiny house swaps its upper floor for a net

By Adam Williams
November 27, 2025
Space-saving tiny house swaps its upper floor for a net
Tiny House Into the Woods is a compact tiny house designed to serve as full-time home to a small family
Tiny House Into the Woods is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar, with a metal roof
Tiny House Into the Woods gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
Tiny House Into the Woods features an open interior that's filled with daylight thanks to its generous glazing
Tiny House Into the Woods' living area includes a chair and a dining table/desk, with stool seating for four
Tiny House Into the Woods's dining table/desk can be folded when not in use to save floorspace
Tiny House Into the Woods' upper level is netted, allowing light to permeate through the home
Tiny House Into the Woods' kitchen includes a mini-fridge, a sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, and cabinetry
Tiny House Into the Woods' compact bathroom contains a toilet and shower
Tiny House Into the Woods' upper level is reached by wooden steps
Tiny House Into the Woods' two loft bedrooms are connected by the netted floorspace
Tiny House Into the Woods' two bedrooms are quite compact, with a low ceiling, but have enough room for a bed each
This recently completed tiny house squeezes a lot of living space into a compact footprint using clever design. Named Tiny House Into the Woods, the upstairs features an unusual layout that includes a large netted area, which helps ensure that the entire home is flooded with daylight.

Tiny House Into the Woods is designed by France's Baluchon and follows a similar kind of aesthetic to the firm's previous models. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m), which is about average for a Euro tiny house, though on the smaller side compared to most we see from North America nowadays.

The home's exterior is finished in red cedar and topped by a metal roof. Its interior is arranged around an open living area. This includes just one armchair in the promo shots (perhaps the owner will install their own small sofa), plus a drop-down dining table with seating for up to four people that could also double as a desk for working from home. Additionally, a small wood-burning stove is installed nearby.

Tiny House Into the Woods features an open interior that's filled with daylight thanks to its generous glazing
Tiny House Into the Woods' kitchen is small and simple, as tends to be the case with most French tiny houses we see, and it includes a mini-fridge, a two-burner propane-powered stove, and a sink. There's also cabinetry, plus some additional storage opposite the main kitchen unit. The bathroom is compact, with a toilet and shower, but there isn't a wash basin installed in there, which obviously isn't ideal for hygiene reasons.

As mentioned, the upstairs in this model uses a net instead of standard flooring, which helps fill the interior with daylight. It's reached by wooden steps and contains two loft bedrooms, both with low ceilings.

The smaller bedroom contains a single bed and is suitable for a child, while the larger bedroom, with a double bed, is reached by the netting. This looks like it could be a little awkward to access without causing a disturbance to the sleeping occupant of the single bed.

Tiny House Into the Woods' two loft bedrooms are connected by the netted floorspace
The model shown has been delivered to the new owner and her daughter, who will live in it full-time. We've no word on the price of the model shown, though Baluchon's homes typically start at €85,000 (roughly US$98,000).

Source: Baluchon

