Tiny Houses

Tiny houses that transform to overcome limits of small living

By Adam Williams
July 26, 2023
Transforming tiny houses: The ANNA Stay 2.0 is one of 10 amazing models we feature in our look at innovative tiny house designs
The Stéphanie measures 6 m (19.7 ft)-long and 2.55 m (8.3 ft)-wide
The Stéphanie measures 6 m (19.7 ft)-long and 2.55 m (8.3 ft)-wide
The Stéphanie is a pretty typical tiny house with one neat feature: its roof slides open like a car's sunroof
The Stéphanie is a pretty typical tiny house with one neat feature: its roof slides open like a car's sunroof
The Stéphanie's piano/desk area also doubles as stairs to the main bedroom
The Stéphanie's piano/desk area also doubles as stairs to the main bedroom
Top-down view of the Stéphanie's living room
Top-down view of the Stéphanie's living room 
The Stéphanie's standout feature is its sliding roof, which opens up the main bedroom to the elements
The Stéphanie's standout feature is its sliding roof, which opens up the main bedroom to the elements
Stella the Stargazer's bed area can be draped with a mosquito net so the visitors don't get bitten at night
Stella the Stargazer's bed area can be draped with a mosquito net so the visitors don't get bitten at night
Stella the Stargazer is accessed by sliding glass doors
Stella the Stargazer is accessed by sliding glass doors
Stella the Stargazer was built using reclaimed materials, including steel from an old dilapidated shack
Stella the Stargazer was built using reclaimed materials, including steel from an old dilapidated shack
Stella the Stargazer's kitchen includes a wood-burning stove that provides heating and serves as a hotplate
Stella the Stargazer's kitchen includes a wood-burning stove that provides heating and serves as a hotplate
Stella the Stargazer features porthole-style windows, which add character to the small space
Stella the Stargazer features porthole-style windows, which add character to the small space
When in its expanded position, the Aurora measures 374 sq ft (sq m)
When in its expanded position, the Aurora measures 374 sq ft (sq m)
The Aurora can optionally run off-the-grid with a solar power and composting toilet setup
The Aurora can optionally run off-the-grid with a solar power and composting toilet setup
The Aurora's living room looks spacious and light-filled
The Aurora's living room looks spacious and light-filled
The Aurora's office space turns into a bedroom with a Murphy-style drop-down bed
The Aurora's office space turns into a bedroom with a Murphy-style drop-down bed
Top-down view of the Aurora's dining area, which doubles as a work space
Top-down view of the Aurora's dining area, which doubles as a work space
Pricing for the Elevate starts at CAD120,000 (roughly US$89,000)
Pricing for the Elevate starts at CAD120,000 (roughly US$89,000)
The Elevate features a large window that has a blind for privacy
The Elevate features a large window that has a blind for privacy
The Elevate's bed is stowed away near the ceiling when not in use
The Elevate's bed is stowed away near the ceiling when not in use
The Elevate's bed is powered by an electric motor and moves using a pulley system and rails
The Elevate's bed is powered by an electric motor and moves using a pulley system and rails
The Elevate's bedroom functions as a study area when the bed is raised
The Elevate's bedroom functions as a study area when the bed is raised
The tiny house that grows: exploring Vagabundo Flex's automated lifting roof
The tiny house that grows: exploring Vagabundo Flex's automated lifting roof
The Vagabundo Flex tiny home is constructed on a sturdy steel platform and can be installed either on a prepared foundation or a trailer
The Vagabundo Flex tiny home is constructed on a sturdy steel platform and can be installed either on a prepared foundation or a trailer
The Vagabundo Flex features an adaptable space for flexible living
The Vagabundo Flex features an adaptable space for flexible living
Timber and glass: the tiny home boasts Scandinavian sensibilities
Timber and glass: the tiny home boasts Scandinavian sensibilities
The second floor boasts an expansive bedroom space with porthole window
The second floor boasts an expansive bedroom space with porthole window
The Brette Haus' makers suggest that the home may not require permits to be installed, though this obviously depends on local planning laws
The Brette Haus' makers suggest that the home may not require permits to be installed, though this obviously depends on local planning laws
The Brette Haus is primarily constructed from CLT (cross-laminated timber)
The Brette Haus is primarily constructed from CLT (cross-laminated timber)
The Brette Haus is made in Latvia and is available throughout mainland Europe and the UK. Shipping is also possible to USA and Australia at extra cost
The Brette Haus is made in Latvia and is available throughout mainland Europe and the UK. Shipping is also possible to USA and Australia at extra cost
The Rustic model shown starts at €18,700 (roughly US$22,000) for the smallest and most basic model
The Rustic model shown starts at €18,700 (roughly US$22,000) for the smallest and most basic model
The interior of the Brette Haus is designed so that nothing gets broken when it's being folded – though you'd want to empty it of furniture first, of course
The interior of the Brette Haus is designed so that nothing gets broken when it's being folded – though you'd want to empty it of furniture first, of course
The first Casa Ojalá unit has been installed at the Val d'Orcia at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, a luxury hotel in Italy
The first Casa Ojalá unit has been installed at the Val d'Orcia at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, a luxury hotel in Italy
Casa Ojalá, by Beatrice Bonzanigo, runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system
Casa Ojalá, by Beatrice Bonzanigo, runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system
The Casa Ojalá allows visitors to bathe out in the open
The Casa Ojalá allows visitors to bathe out in the open
Casa Ojalá features a rooftop terrace area that's accessed by ladder
Casa Ojalá features a rooftop terrace area that's accessed by ladder
Casa Ojalá can be configured to reveal a bathroom with bathtub, sink, and shower (the toilet is sunken out of sight)
Casa Ojalá can be configured to reveal a bathroom with bathtub, sink, and shower (the toilet is sunken out of sight)
Depending on its configuration, the ANNA Stay 2.0 reaches a maximum length of 13 m (42 ft)
Depending on its configuration, the ANNA Stay 2.0 reaches a maximum length of 13 m (42 ft)
The ANNA Stay 2.0 opens up to the elements with a sliding roof mechanism
The ANNA Stay 2.0 opens up to the elements with a sliding roof mechanism
Anna Stay's operable walls are slid open manually and have a locking system in place
Anna Stay's operable walls are slid open manually and have a locking system in place
Anna Stay, by Caspar Schols, includes a bed on the main floor and another on the upper mezzanine area, which is reached by removable ladder
Anna Stay, by Caspar Schols, includes a bed on the main floor and another on the upper mezzanine area, which is reached by removable ladder
The ANNA Stay 2.0's downstairs bed can be stowed away under the floor when not in use
The ANNA Stay 2.0's downstairs bed can be stowed away under the floor when not in use
At its largest size, the Iwi measures 8.5 sq m (91 sq ft), while it's just 2.4 sq m (almost 26 sq ft) when compressed
At its largest size, the Iwi measures 8.5 sq m (91 sq ft), while it's just 2.4 sq m (almost 26 sq ft) when compressed
The Iwi can be manufactured in two weeks and built in just 48 hours, says the team
The Iwi can be manufactured in two weeks and built in just 48 hours, says the team
The rear of the Iwi's compact interior is taken up by storage space
The rear of the Iwi's compact interior is taken up by storage space
The Iwi is made from a mixture of cypress and plywood, with a glass front, plus cork and sheep's wool for insulation
The Iwi is made from a mixture of cypress and plywood, with a glass front, plus cork and sheep's wool for insulation
The Iwi prototype pictured is configured for use as a home office for up to two people
The Iwi prototype pictured is configured for use as a home office for up to two people
The Vintage Glam is based on a 33-ft (10-m)-long trailer
The Vintage Glam is based on a 33-ft (10-m)-long trailer
The Vintage Glam has a small porch outside
The Vintage Glam has a small porch outside 
The Vintage Glam comprises 200 sq ft (18 sq m) of floorspace
The Vintage Glam comprises 200 sq ft (18 sq m) of floorspace
The Vintage Glam only has one bed and it is revealed by flicking a switch
The Vintage Glam only has one bed and it is revealed by flicking a switch
The Vintage Glam cost $150,000, reflecting the expensive gadgetry and customization that went into it
The  Vintage Glam cost $150,000, reflecting the expensive gadgetry and customization that went into it
Squeezing a comfortable interior into a tiny house is always a challenge given the size constraints. However, some firms attempt to overcome this with clever design that allows them to transform in size and shape.

We look at 10 of the best examples of this approach, including a house that expands in width, another that expands in height, and yet another that slides the roof off.

For this look at extraordinary tiny house design we've focused on the most interesting ideas for maximizing small living space, rather than concerning ourselves too much with practicalities like maintenance worries or cost. We've also only highlighted models that are actually built – at least in prototype form – so there are no impractical blue-sky ideas.

Check out the gallery for a closer look at each selection and read on below for more on the homes themselves.

The Stéphanie's standout feature is its sliding roof, which opens up the main bedroom to the elements
The Stéphanie's standout feature is its sliding roof, which opens up the main bedroom to the elements

The Stephanie, by Optinid, is a remarkable tiny house that looks quite unassuming but offers its owner a unique indoor/outdoor living experience.

It measures 6 m (19.7 ft) in length, and has a floorspace of 20.4 sq m (220 sq ft). While it has a functional downstairs with kitchen, living room and bathroom, the really interesting part of this one is its roof, which is placed on rails and can be opened when the weather suits, opening up the entire bedroom up to the outside.

Stella the Stargazer's bed area can be draped with a mosquito net so the visitors don't get bitten at night
Stella the Stargazer's bed area can be draped with a mosquito net so the visitors don't get bitten at night

Ample's Stella the Stargazer resembles a rural farm shack from a distance. However, the off-grid dwelling's rustic appearance hides a luxurious tiny house comfortable interior that has a neat trick up its sleeve.

Visitors can raise the tiny house's glazed wall and slide out its "stargazing bed" manually, allowing them to sleep outside. There's also a mosquito net to keep away creepy crawlies. The unique design allows the 10-m (32-ft)-long home to fit a fully stocked kitchen and a living room.

When in its expanded position, the Aurora measures 374 sq ft (sq m)
When in its expanded position, the Aurora measures 374 sq ft (sq m)

Slide-outs are an old concept from the RV scene that haven't really made a huge impact in tiny houses yet, apart from a few notable exceptions, such as the Aurora, by Zero Squared.

The Aurora measures 26 ft (8 m) long and contains a comfortable and modern layout that packs a home office and bedroom downstairs. An electric motor mechanism pushes the slide-out sections of its walls to increase its width from 8.6 ft (2.6 m) when towing to 15.10 ft (4.6 m) when parked up. In its expanded state, the home offers 374 sq ft (34 sq m) of floorspace and a more house-like feel compared to other tiny houses, while allowing for towing by road without needing to secure a permit.

The Elevate's bed is powered by an electric motor and moves using a pulley system and rails
The Elevate's bed is powered by an electric motor and moves using a pulley system and rails

Fitting a usable interior layout into a compact tiny house is difficult, especially on one floor, but the Elevate, by Acorn Tiny Homes, tackles this cleverly with an elevating bed.

The Elevate measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length. Much of its available floorspace is taken up by an open and light-filled study area that has a desk and chair. When it's time to sleep, the owner pushes a button and a double bed descends from its stowed position near the ceiling, turning the space into a bedroom. It works using a pulley system that raises and lowers the bed on all four corners using rails and an electric winch motor.

The Vagabundo Flex tiny home is constructed on a sturdy steel platform and can be installed either on a prepared foundation or a trailer
The Vagabundo Flex tiny home is constructed on a sturdy steel platform and can be installed either on a prepared foundation or a trailer

The Vagabundo Flex, by Vagabundo, showcases a similar kind of approach to the Aurora, but while that model extends its width to maximize living space, the Vagabundo Flex increases its height.

Though it looks like a standard single-story tiny house when in its lowered towing position, its innovative design allows the roof to rise to an impressive height of 20.3 ft (6.2 m) when stationary, creating an additional upstairs floor and a spacious layout measuring 300 sq ft (28 sq m).

The Brette Haus is primarily constructed from CLT (cross-laminated timber)
The Brette Haus is primarily constructed from CLT (cross-laminated timber)

Most tiny houses are based on wheels for easy relocation but the Brette Haus goes for a different approach and features a novel folding design intended for truck-based transportation instead.

Created by a firm of the same name, the tiny house comes in multiple sizes and styles, as well as offering optional off-grid functionality and different interior layouts. All share the same folding mechanism though, which according to Brette Haus is rated for up to 100 relocations. Once on-site, it takes around three hours to install.

Casa Ojalá, by Beatrice Bonzanigo, runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system
Casa Ojalá, by Beatrice Bonzanigo, runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system

The Casa Ojalá is a prototype tiny house by architect Beatrice Bonzanigo that measures 27 sq m (290 sq ft) and can be configured into multiple interior layouts.

The unique dwelling includes space-saving furniture and a sunken bathroom for privacy. A series of hand cranks enable it to slide open its walls to the outside, allowing adventurous types to relax, sleep, and even bathe in the elements. Alternatively, dividing walls can be maneuvered into place using the cranks to create a guest bedroom or an office, as required.

The ANNA Stay 2.0 opens up to the elements with a sliding roof mechanism
The ANNA Stay 2.0 opens up to the elements with a sliding roof mechanism

Designer Caspar Schols puts a fresh spin on the classic wooden cabin with his ANNA Stay 2.0. Though it looks like a normal cabin at first glance, its walls can slide apart to open it up to the outside and make the small space feel bigger than it is.

Featuring an attractive interior layout with a pair of sleeping areas, living room and kitchen, the cabin can also slide open but stay protected from the elements with a glass roof and walls, or, alternatively, provide a glazed enclosure to one side, like a greenhouse.

At its largest size, the Iwi measures 8.5 sq m (91 sq ft), while it's just 2.4 sq m (almost 26 sq ft) when compressed
At its largest size, the Iwi measures 8.5 sq m (91 sq ft), while it's just 2.4 sq m (almost 26 sq ft) when compressed

The Iwi, by architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia, could be a good fit as a home office or guest accommodation for those with limited space, especially in urban areas.

The micro-dwelling features a novel concertina-like design, which means it can be collapsed in and stowed away when not in use. At its largest size, when fully extended, it measures 8.5 sq m (roughly 91 sq ft), however it's just 2.4 sq m (almost 26 sq ft) when folded in, or it can be set halfway if the owner prefers. The upper frame is sat on wheels so should close with relatively little effort.

The Vintage Glam cost $150,000, reflecting the expensive gadgetry and customization that went into it
The  Vintage Glam cost $150,000, reflecting the expensive gadgetry and customization that went into it

The Vintage Glam Tiny House, by luxury tiny house builder Tiny Heirloom, maximized space inside with a remarkable living area that squeezed a bed, storage space and more into a motorized platform.

The Vintage Glam measures 200 sq ft (18 sq m), all on one floor. The customer wanted a bed that could be easily stashed away when not in use. The motorized platform includes bench seats, table, bed, and stairs – all moved around using a switch-operated system. Thanks to the saved space, it allowed for a large bathroom and kitchen, despite the home's length of just 33 ft (10 m).

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

