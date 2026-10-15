Ultra-small tiny house is built for life on the move

In a tiny house scene that's increasingly dominated by larger models suitable for families, the Traveler rolls down another path. This affordable tiny house prioritizes compactness and portability, and would suit nomads and those who don't need a lot of extra space.

Designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes, the Traveler is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 17 ft (5.2 m), which includes the small porch at the front. The interior proper is a mere 14 ft (4.3 m), making this a very small tiny house. To put its size into perspective, some models reach as long as 52 ft (16 m).

The Traveler's interior measures 120 sq ft (11.1 sq m), which is arranged on a single floor Backcountry Tiny Homes

The Traveler's exterior is clad in tongue and groove, with metal accenting, and a metal roof. The interior, meanwhile, is also finished in tongue and groove, with vinyl flooring, and measures 120 sq ft (11.1 sq m), all on one floor. Accessed from that porch, most of the floorspace is taken up by a single multipurpose room. The layout here is compact but capable as a weekender, guest house, or for regular travel.

A lot of these single-floor compact models, such as the Sierra Tiny Home, do without dedicated seating entirely in favor of a daybed, but the Traveler takes the opposite approach. By the entrance is a sofa bed, which sleeps up to two people. You're not going to be hosting any large parties, but generous glazing goes a long way to making the area feel open and some useful storage is positioned above in the form of shelving. A large storage unit is nearby and there's also a ceiling fan above.

The Traveler's living area features a sofa bed that sleeps up to two people Backcountry Tiny Homes

The kitchen is further into the home. Naturally, it's quite basic given the limited space. It contains a double sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge, as well as both upper and lower cabinetry. The firm says there's also room for a microwave.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom, which has a walk-in shower and a flushing toilet. However, there's no sink, so you'd have to make use of the one in the nearby kitchen.

The Traveler is sold in three versions. A basic shell will set you back just US$37,890, while it comes in at $63,225 for a finished but unfurnished version. A turnkey version costs $67,500. Delivery is available throughout the US and internationally, but you'll need to contact the firm directly for rates.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes