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Tiny Houses

Two-person tiny house provides simplicity on a single floor

By Adam Williams
September 30, 2026
Two-person tiny house provides simplicity on a single floor
The Sierra Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact home for two that's arranged on one floor
The Sierra Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact home for two that's arranged on one floor
View 9 Images
The Sierra Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact home for two that's arranged on one floor
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The Sierra Tiny Home, by Highlands Tiny Homes, is a compact home for two that's arranged on one floor
The Sierra Tiny Home is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
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The Sierra Tiny Home is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
The Sierra Tiny Home's double bed also functions as a day bed/living area
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The Sierra Tiny Home's double bed also functions as a day bed/living area
The Sierra Tiny Home features a simple and open interior layout
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The Sierra Tiny Home features a simple and open interior layout
The Sierra Tiny Home's kitchen takes up much of the available floor space
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The Sierra Tiny Home's kitchen takes up much of the available floor space
The Sierra Tiny Home's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and a propane-powered stove, a microwave, and a small fridge
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The Sierra Tiny Home's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and a propane-powered stove, a microwave, and a small fridge
The Sierra Tiny Home has a small loft above the bathroom that provides additional storage space
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The Sierra Tiny Home has a small loft above the bathroom that provides additional storage space
The Sierra Tiny Home's kitchen also includes a breakfast bar seating area
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The Sierra Tiny Home's kitchen also includes a breakfast bar seating area
The Sierra Tiny Home's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Sierra Tiny Home's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 9 images

It's always a real challenge to fit a viable tiny house into a length of just 6 m (20 ft), so instead of complicating things, the Sierra Tiny Home keeps things simple with an open, single-level layout that's well-suited as a weekender or vacation home.

Designed by Highlands Tiny Homes, the Sierra Tiny Home is based on a double-axle trailer and has a traditional appearance, with a wood exterior, metal accents, and a metal roof. It also has quite generous glazing, helping to fill the interior with natural light. To put its size into perspective, it's around half the length of the Glass House and the Cascade Max, and its relative lack of storage and simple layout make it better suited to irregular use than to full-time living – at least for all but the most hardcore downsizers.

The Sierra Tiny Home's double bed also functions as a day bed/living area
The Sierra Tiny Home's double bed also functions as a day bed/living area

The interior is finished in timber, with a vinyl floor, and is mostly configured in one large multipurpose room. Its single glass-door entrance opens onto its living/sleeping area. Instead of a proper living room, this is arranged like the company's somewhat similar Luxe 6.0 and has a double bed that also functions as a day bed, along with a wall-mounted TV and a mini-split air-conditioning unit. I'd personally prefer this minimalist approach instead of trying to fit too much in, though Dragon Tiny Homes' Vista does show just how much is possible in a similarly proportioned space if you want more flexibility at the cost of less room to stretch out.

Nearby lies the kitchen, which takes up the lion's share of the Sierra Tiny Home's available floorspace. It's actually in better shape than you might expect for a model of its size, and is equipped with a sink, an oven and a two-burner propane-powered stove, plus there's a microwave stashed away in the cabinetry somewhere, plus there's a small fridge. There's quite a lot of storage too, including a pantry. A large breakfast bar is installed on the opposite wall and provides a useful dining/working space.

The Sierra Tiny Home features a simple and open interior layout
The Sierra Tiny Home features a simple and open interior layout

There's only one separate room in the Sierra Tiny Home, and, predictably, it's the bathroom. Accessed by a pocket sliding door, it is small but functional and contains a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower. Additionally, above the bathroom is a small loft area that's suitable for storage.

The Sierra Tiny Home is up for sale from AUD 84,900 (for reference, this works out at around US$59,000) and there are multiple options available, including a composting toilet and a larger floorplan. Delivery is available throughout Australia.

Source: Highlands Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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