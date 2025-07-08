Two trailers combine to form one spacious tiny house on wheels

Here's a unique take on tiny living, courtesy of Australia's Unplgd Tiny Homes. Its newest model, Bowerbird, is made up of two trailers, forming a remarkably spacious home on wheels that includes a large porch area.

Though the design is not best-suited to those wanting to move around on a regular basis, since both trailers need to be transported individually, it results in a far more roomy and house-like dwelling than would otherwise be possible with a traditional setup.

The main part of the home has a length of 9 m (30 ft) and a width of 3 m (9.8 ft), and is based on a triple-axle trailer. A secondary trailer is then attached and adds a smaller pod-like multipurpose room and a porch, expanding outdoor living space.

The self-contained multipurpose room could serve as an additional bedroom, home office, or other living space, and is accessed through glass sliding doors. The main home, meanwhile, is also reached from the porch, via another set of double glass doors. There aren't any connecting doors inside, so folks will have to step outside to move from one space to the other – which is probably fine during warm days, but not so much on chilly nights.

The Bowerbird's interior is filled with natural light and has high ceilings Unplgd Tiny Homes

The interior of the main house opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa and some shelving. The bathroom is nearby and has a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet, plus a small laundry area.

Also adjacent to the living room is the kitchen, which features a breakfast bar and an induction cooktop. There's also a fridge, microwave, and generous shelving and cabinetry.

At the opposite end of the home from the bathroom is the bedroom. It has more storage, plus a double bed. Due to the single-story layout, there's ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a welcome benefit in a tiny house. Additionally, the bedroom has its own sliding glass doors which open onto a small deck area.

The Bowerbird starts at AUD 173,300 (roughly US$113,000) including furniture, for just the base home. The pod-like room and deck cost extra and there are multiple other options available too, such as a loft bedroom to expand sleeping capacity and full off-the-grid functionality with solar power.

Source: Unplgd Tiny Homes