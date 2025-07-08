© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Two trailers combine to form one spacious tiny house on wheels

By Adam Williams
July 08, 2025
Two trailers combine to form one spacious tiny house on wheels
The Bowerbird is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's made up of two connected trailers
The Bowerbird is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's made up of two connected trailers
View 10 Images
The Bowerbird is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's made up of two connected trailers
1/10
The Bowerbird is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's made up of two connected trailers
The Bowerbird consists of the main home, plus a pod-like additional room, and a porch
2/10
The Bowerbird consists of the main home, plus a pod-like additional room, and a porch
The Bowerbird's bedroom opens up onto a small deck area with double glass doors
3/10
The Bowerbird's bedroom opens up onto a small deck area with double glass doors
The Bowerbird's deck area expands living space significantly
4/10
The Bowerbird's deck area expands living space significantly
Since the Bowerbird is arranged on one floor, its bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
5/10
Since the Bowerbird is arranged on one floor, its bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Bowerbird's kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry
6/10
The Bowerbird's kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry
The Bowerbird's kitchen has an induction stove, sink, fridge/freezer, and space for more appliances
7/10
The Bowerbird's kitchen has an induction stove, sink, fridge/freezer, and space for more appliances
The Bowerbird's living room includes a sofa and some storage space
8/10
The Bowerbird's living room includes a sofa and some storage space
The Bowerbird's bathroom has a vanity sink, shower, flushing toilet, and a small laundry area
9/10
The Bowerbird's bathroom has a vanity sink, shower, flushing toilet, and a small laundry area
The Bowerbird's interior is filled with natural light and has high ceilings
10/10
The Bowerbird's interior is filled with natural light and has high ceilings
View gallery - 10 images

Here's a unique take on tiny living, courtesy of Australia's Unplgd Tiny Homes. Its newest model, Bowerbird, is made up of two trailers, forming a remarkably spacious home on wheels that includes a large porch area.

Though the design is not best-suited to those wanting to move around on a regular basis, since both trailers need to be transported individually, it results in a far more roomy and house-like dwelling than would otherwise be possible with a traditional setup.

The main part of the home has a length of 9 m (30 ft) and a width of 3 m (9.8 ft), and is based on a triple-axle trailer. A secondary trailer is then attached and adds a smaller pod-like multipurpose room and a porch, expanding outdoor living space.

The self-contained multipurpose room could serve as an additional bedroom, home office, or other living space, and is accessed through glass sliding doors. The main home, meanwhile, is also reached from the porch, via another set of double glass doors. There aren't any connecting doors inside, so folks will have to step outside to move from one space to the other – which is probably fine during warm days, but not so much on chilly nights.

The Bowerbird's interior is filled with natural light and has high ceilings
The Bowerbird's interior is filled with natural light and has high ceilings

The interior of the main house opens onto the living room. This includes a sofa and some shelving. The bathroom is nearby and has a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet, plus a small laundry area.

Also adjacent to the living room is the kitchen, which features a breakfast bar and an induction cooktop. There's also a fridge, microwave, and generous shelving and cabinetry.

At the opposite end of the home from the bathroom is the bedroom. It has more storage, plus a double bed. Due to the single-story layout, there's ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a welcome benefit in a tiny house. Additionally, the bedroom has its own sliding glass doors which open onto a small deck area.

The Bowerbird starts at AUD 173,300 (roughly US$113,000) including furniture, for just the base home. The pod-like room and deck cost extra and there are multiple other options available too, such as a loft bedroom to expand sleeping capacity and full off-the-grid functionality with solar power.

Source: Unplgd Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!