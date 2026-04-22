Extra-wide tiny house delivers apartment-style comfort on wheels

This high-end park model tiny house isn't intended for frequent travel. Instead, it uses its increased width to create a roomy apartment-style home on wheels that includes a spacious living area and even a porch.

The Urban Gable Park is designed by Tru Form Tiny and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m), which is roughly average for a North American tiny house nowadays. However, its width of 11 ft (3.4 m) represents a significant increase over the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m), allowing for a much more comfortable interior than the narrower, almost corridor-style layouts found in some tiny houses. The extra width does also mean that it requires a permit to tow on a public road.

The Urban Gable Park's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a sink Tru Form Tiny

Its exterior is finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof, and it's based on a quad-axle trailer. The interior decor, meanwhile, is a modern mix of drywall and vinyl plank floors, with custom wooden cabinetry and graphite countertops. Generous glazing ensures lots of natural light inside.

The home's main entrance opens onto its kitchen. This is spacious for a tiny house and is equipped with a sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and a full-size fridge/freezer. There's also quite a lot of storage, plus a stand-alone dining table for two.

The living room is adjacent and has a large sofa and a storage unit, with enough space for an entertainment center and TV. Over on the opposite side of the kitchen is the bathroom. This looks well-proportioned and contains a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer. There's also more storage.

There's one bedroom in the Urban Gable Park. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, it has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit compared to a typical tiny house loft. It includes a double bed and some built-in storage, plus it has a door that opens onto the porch, which has enough space for some seating and a table.

The Urban Gable Park's living room includes a large sofa, plus a little storage space Tru Form Tiny

The Urban Gable Park is currently on the market from US$174,000. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Tru Form Tiny directly.

Source: Tru Form Tiny