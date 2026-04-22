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Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house delivers apartment-style comfort on wheels

By Adam Williams
April 22, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house delivers apartment-style comfort on wheels
The Urban Gable Park is based on a quad-axle trailer and intended as a park model, not for regular travel
The Urban Gable Park is based on a quad-axle trailer and intended as a park model, not for regular travel
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The Urban Gable Park, by Tru Form Tiny, is based on a quad-axle trailer and intended as a park model, not for regular travel
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The Urban Gable Park, by Tru Form Tiny, is based on a quad-axle trailer and intended as a park model, not for regular travel
The Urban Gable Park has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and a width of 11 ft (3.4 m), which is wider than a standard tiny house
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The Urban Gable Park has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m) and a width of 11 ft (3.4 m), which is wider than a standard tiny house
The Urban Gable Park provides some outdoor living space with a useful porch area
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The Urban Gable Park provides some outdoor living space with a useful porch area
The Urban Gable Park's living room includes a large sofa, plus a little storage space
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The Urban Gable Park's living room includes a large sofa, plus a little storage space
The Urban Gable Park's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a sink
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The Urban Gable Park's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a sink
The Urban Gable Park's kitchen features a dining table for two, while a mini-split air-conditioning unit helps maintain a comfortable temperature
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The Urban Gable Park's kitchen features a dining table for two, while a mini-split air-conditioning unit helps maintain a comfortable temperature
The Urban Gable Park's bedroom includes a double bed and some built-in storage space
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The Urban Gable Park's bedroom includes a double bed and some built-in storage space
The Urban Gable Park's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout
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The Urban Gable Park's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The Urban Gable Park's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
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The Urban Gable Park's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
View gallery - 9 images

This high-end park model tiny house isn't intended for frequent travel. Instead, it uses its increased width to create a roomy apartment-style home on wheels that includes a spacious living area and even a porch.

The Urban Gable Park is designed by Tru Form Tiny and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m), which is roughly average for a North American tiny house nowadays. However, its width of 11 ft (3.4 m) represents a significant increase over the standard 8.5 ft (2.6 m), allowing for a much more comfortable interior than the narrower, almost corridor-style layouts found in some tiny houses. The extra width does also mean that it requires a permit to tow on a public road.

The Urban Gable Park's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a sink
The Urban Gable Park's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and a sink

Its exterior is finished in engineered wood, with a metal roof, and it's based on a quad-axle trailer. The interior decor, meanwhile, is a modern mix of drywall and vinyl plank floors, with custom wooden cabinetry and graphite countertops. Generous glazing ensures lots of natural light inside.

The home's main entrance opens onto its kitchen. This is spacious for a tiny house and is equipped with a sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and a full-size fridge/freezer. There's also quite a lot of storage, plus a stand-alone dining table for two.

The living room is adjacent and has a large sofa and a storage unit, with enough space for an entertainment center and TV. Over on the opposite side of the kitchen is the bathroom. This looks well-proportioned and contains a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer. There's also more storage.

There's one bedroom in the Urban Gable Park. Thanks to the home's single-floor layout, it has ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit compared to a typical tiny house loft. It includes a double bed and some built-in storage, plus it has a door that opens onto the porch, which has enough space for some seating and a table.

The Urban Gable Park's living room includes a large sofa, plus a little storage space
The Urban Gable Park's living room includes a large sofa, plus a little storage space

The Urban Gable Park is currently on the market from US$174,000. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Tru Form Tiny directly.

Source: Tru Form Tiny

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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