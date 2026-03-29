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Tiny Houses

Upside-down tiny house packs clever layout and energy efficient design

By Adam Williams
March 29, 2026
Upside-down tiny house packs clever layout and energy efficient design
The Véronique is a compact tiny house with an unusual "upside down" layout and energy efficient features
The Véronique is a compact tiny house with an unusual "upside down" layout and energy efficient features
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The Véronique is a compact tiny house with an unusual "upside down" layout and energy efficient features
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The Véronique is a compact tiny house with an unusual "upside down" layout and energy efficient features
The Véronique is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5.80 m (19 ft)
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The Véronique is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5.80 m (19 ft)
The Véronique features a solar heating system mounted on its exterior
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The Véronique features a solar heating system mounted on its exterior
The Véronique's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink and an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove
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The Véronique's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink and an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove
The Véronique's "fridge," pictured near the sink, functions more like a cool box and extends out through the home's exterior
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The Véronique's "fridge," pictured near the sink, functions more like a cool box and extends out through the home's exterior
The Véronique's kitchen includes a desk that doubles as a dining area
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The Véronique's kitchen includes a desk that doubles as a dining area
The Véronique's living room offers excellent views thanks to its generous glazing and raised position
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The Véronique's living room offers excellent views thanks to its generous glazing and raised position
The Véronique's main bedroom has a low ceiling but should be easy to get in and out of, thanks to its downstairs position
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The Véronique's main bedroom has a low ceiling but should be easy to get in and out of, thanks to its downstairs position
The Véronique's loft bedroom includes a work area and a netted floor section
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The Véronique's loft bedroom includes a work area and a netted floor section
The Véronique's bathroom is compact and includes a sink, a toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower
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The Véronique's bathroom is compact and includes a sink, a toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower
The Véronique's loft bedroom has some additional storage space
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The Véronique's loft bedroom has some additional storage space
The Véronique's living room is reached by a couple of wooden steps
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The Véronique's living room is reached by a couple of wooden steps
The Véronique's loft bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Véronique's loft bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
View gallery - 13 images

The Véronique is small – even for a tiny house – and maximizes its limited space with an unusual "upside-down" layout. The towable home also boasts some interesting energy saving additions, including a passive heating system.

Designed by France's Lou Tiny House, the Véronique is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5.80 m (19 ft), which is very compact, even compared to other European models. It's finished in spruce cladding and is topped by a metal roof.

The Véronique's main bedroom has a low ceiling but should be easy to get in and out of, thanks to its downstairs position
The Véronique's main bedroom has a low ceiling but should be easy to get in and out of, thanks to its downstairs position

The home features a solar heating system mounted on its exterior, which is the first we've seen in a tiny house. Looking a bit like solar panels, it's actually a passive system that's heated by the Sun, with a fan or natural airflow pulling warm air through the home. Should it prove insufficient, there's also a mini-split air-conditioning system, plus a wood-burning stove (not pictured).

Inside, the living room is actually upstairs, accessed by removable steps, and is a simple room that includes a sofa and a table. Underneath sits the bedroom. This has a low ceiling as you'd expect, though its downstairs position makes it easier to get in and out. It contains a double bed.

The center of the home is occupied by the kitchen. This has an oven and a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a farmhouse-style sink and space for more appliances. Here lies an unusual "fridge" – really more a cool box. Part of it protrudes from the exterior, with natural airflow helping keep the food inside chilled. This would be useful for storing veggies, but not ice cream, for example.

Nearby is some storage for the owner's large musical instrument collection, a home office area with a desk/dining table, and space for seating. Elsewhere on the ground floor is a compact bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower, a toilet, and a small sink.

There's also a loft bedroom in the Véronique. Accessed by a storage-integrated staircase, the room includes a netted hangout area, as well as a second workspace, and looks well suited as a guest bedroom or general relaxation space. There's more storage in here too.

The Véronique's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink and an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove
The Véronique's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink and an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove

The tiny house has been delivered to its owner, in France's Cantal mountains. We've no word on its price.

Source: Lou Tiny House [in French]

View gallery - 13 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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