© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Single-level tiny house creates spacious cottage living on wheels

By Adam Williams
September 26, 2026
Single-level tiny house creates spacious cottage living on wheels
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home is a spacious single-level tiny house by Zook Cabins
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home is a spacious single-level tiny house by Zook Cabins
View 7 Images
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home is a spacious single-level tiny house by Zook Cabins
1/7
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home is a spacious single-level tiny house by Zook Cabins
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home has a length of 43 ft (13 m) and a width of 14 ft (4.2 m)
2/7
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home has a length of 43 ft (13 m) and a width of 14 ft (4.2 m)
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), most of which is taken up by a large space that combines a living room, a kitchen, and a dining area
3/7
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), most of which is taken up by a large space that combines a living room, a kitchen, and a dining area
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's kitchen includes a stainless steel sink, a microwave, an induction cooktop, and a fridge freezer
4/7
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's kitchen includes a stainless steel sink, a microwave, an induction cooktop, and a fridge freezer
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home includes a dining area with L-shaped storage-integrated seating and a dining table
5/7
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home includes a dining area with L-shaped storage-integrated seating and a dining table
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's bathroom looks very spacious for a tiny house and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
6/7
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's bathroom looks very spacious for a tiny house and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes a double bed and some bedside tables
7/7
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes a double bed and some bedside tables
View gallery - 7 images

This spacious park model "tiny house" really isn't so tiny. Instead, it provides an experience closer to a small cottage on wheels, with a large porch and an open, light-filled interior arranged entirely on one level.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the Winslow Park Model Tiny Home isn't the biggest tiny house we've seen, but it's getting close. Based on a quad-axle trailer, it's designed for semi-permanent installation rather than moving around like a nomad, and it has a considerable length of 43 ft (13 m), plus a width of 14 ft (4.2 m). It's this latter point that's most important, since it provides around 5.5 ft (1.7 m) of extra width, creating a much more apartment-like layout compared to standard tiny houses, which can feel a little corridor-like when you're actually inside them.

The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), most of which is taken up by a large space that combines a living room, a kitchen, and a dining area
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), most of which is taken up by a large space that combines a living room, a kitchen, and a dining area

The exterior is finished in LP lap siding, with cedar shake accents, plus a metal roof. As a big fan of sitting on my own porch, that porch area looks like a nice addition, expanding the living space outdoors.

Inside the home proper, much of its 400-sq-ft (37-sq-m) interior takes the same approach as Zook Cabins' log cabin-like Aspen Park Model and is mostly occupied by one large great room hosting a living room, kitchen, and dining area. It's finished in birch ply, with painted shiplap accents and some painted beams.

Near the entrance is the living room. This includes a sofa with plenty of space to stretch out, facing an entertainment center with a TV. This unit transitions into the kitchen, which is positioned on one wall and equipped with a stainless steel sink, a microwave, an induction cooktop, and a fridge freezer. Quartz counters and custom cabinetry round out the space.

There's also a dining nook nearby consisting of an L-shaped seating area with integrated storage. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is attached to the wall above for heating and cooling.

The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home includes a dining area with L-shaped storage-integrated seating and a dining table
The Winslow Park Model Tiny Home includes a dining area with L-shaped storage-integrated seating and a dining table

This great room opens onto a small hallway that arranges a laundry area with stacked washer and dryer on one side and a bathroom on the other. The latter looks quite spacious and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

Finally, at the end of the hallway – and indeed the end of the home – lies the Winslow's bedroom. Thanks to the single-floor layout of the tiny house, there's tons of room in here to walk around and stand upright, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house. It has a double bed and some bedside tables, along with another mini-split for heating and cooling. With all the free floorspace, it looks like there's plenty of space in there for some wardrobes or maybe a home office setup to be added by the owner.

We've no word on the cost of the Winslow, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
Tiny Houses
Two-bedroom tiny house is built for comfortable full-time living
The Burleigh 9.6 hits the sweet spot between too cramped for comfort and too large to tow, with a spacious layout that includes two bedrooms and a remarkably luxurious bathroom, making it well suited to full-time living.
The 48 sq ft (4.46 sq m) dwelling is an ultra-compact shelter designed by Canadian charity Tiny Tiny Homes
Tiny Houses
48-sq-ft tiny house is about as small and simple as they come
Tiny houses don't come much smaller or simpler than this 48-sq-ft model. Designed by Tiny Tiny Homes, it's conceived as emergency accommodation and provides a basic shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
The Luna Cottage is a two-person tiny house that has been built from a standard shipping container
Tiny Houses
Shipping container transformed into cozy tiny house for two
Shipping containers continue to provide endless inspiration for designers and architects. The Luna Cottage is a particularly nicely done example, transforming a standard container into a cozy tiny house for two.
The Glass House, by Escape, is a remarkably spacious tiny house that's arranged on one floor
Tiny Houses
XL tiny house spreads out for maximum comfort on a single floor
Tiny houses don't come much bigger than this recent XL model. It features a roomy and apartment-like interior layout that's arranged on one floor, making small living about as comfortable as possible.
The Apex, by Rover Tiny Homes, is an extra-large park model tiny house that provides apartment-style living
Tiny Houses
Park model tiny house provides apartment-style living on a single floor
Some tiny houses seem to prioritize portability over comfort, but the Apex takes the opposite approach. It trades mobility for a spacious single-floor layout that's closer to an apartment than a traditional tiny house.
La Ruche, by Quadrapol, is an unusual tiny house that takes the form of a tower and sleeps up to two people
Tiny Houses
Skyscraper-style tiny house sleeps two in a compact footprint
Picture a tiny house in your mind and it probably looks a little like a cottage on wheels. However, Quadrapol's La Ruche takes a different approach and stacks its living spaces vertically like a tower.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!