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Tiny Houses

Yukon tiny house brings mountain lodge charm to tiny living on wheels

By Adam Williams
October 25, 2026
Yukon tiny house brings mountain lodge charm to tiny living on wheels
The Yukon Park Model, by Zook Cabins, brings rustic mountain lodge charm to tiny living
The Yukon Park Model, by Zook Cabins, brings rustic mountain lodge charm to tiny living
View 7 Images
The Yukon Park Model, by Zook Cabins, brings rustic mountain lodge charm to tiny living
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The Yukon Park Model, by Zook Cabins, brings rustic mountain lodge charm to tiny living
The Yukon Park Model is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 29 ft (8.8 m)
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The Yukon Park Model is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 29 ft (8.8 m)
The Yukon Park Model's interior has a spacious great room combining living, sleeping, and dining areas
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The Yukon Park Model's interior has a spacious great room combining living, sleeping, and dining areas
The Yukon Park Model’s interior measures 296 sq ft (27.5 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
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The Yukon Park Model’s interior measures 296 sq ft (27.5 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The Yukon Park Model’s kitchen is equipped for short stays and includes a sink, a small fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a quartz counter
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The Yukon Park Model’s kitchen is equipped for short stays and includes a sink, a small fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a quartz counter
The Yukon Park Model has a spacious bathroom with a large glass-enclosed shower
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The Yukon Park Model has a spacious bathroom with a large glass-enclosed shower
The Yukon Park Model's bathroom also includes a floating toilet and vanity sink
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The Yukon Park Model's bathroom also includes a floating toilet and vanity sink
View gallery - 7 images

This tiny house takes the look of a traditional mountain lodge and puts it on wheels. Named the Yukon Park Model, it's designed as a retreat for two and features a rustic aesthetic plus an open layout that makes it feel more like a cabin than a typical tiny house.

Designed by Zook Cabins, the Yukon Park Model is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 29 ft (8.8 m), which is around mid-size nowadays in North America. However, it does have a width of 12 ft (3.6 m). This is an increase over the tiny house standard width and means it'll need a permit to tow on a public road. The tradeoff is more than worth it, though, in my opinion, and makes for a more house-like interior layout.

The Yukon Park Model’s interior measures 296 sq ft (27.5 sq m), which is arranged on one floor
The Yukon Park Model’s interior measures 296 sq ft (27.5 sq m), which is arranged on one floor

Accessed by a useful little entrance porch, the interior measures 296 sq ft (27.5 sq m), much of which is taken up by a large great room that, like the firm's' Atlas, combines living, sleeping, and dining areas.

It looks like there's room inside for a sofa, but rather than cluttering it up with too much furniture, the firm has opted for a double bed that also functions as a daybed for lounging during the daytime. It's an interesting choice that might not work as well in a full-time home, but makes sense here, since the Yukon is intended more as a vacation retreat for two. An electric fireplace and lots of glazing round out the space, and the timber shiplap finish and faux stone fireplace surround are a nice touch, lending it a cabin-like look.

The kitchen is nearby. This is pretty basic, which does make sense given its intended use for short stays. Finished in black, it's equipped with a sink, a small fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a quartz counter.

The Yukon Park Model’s kitchen is equipped for short stays and includes a sink, a small fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a quartz counter
The Yukon Park Model’s kitchen is equipped for short stays and includes a sink, a small fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a quartz counter

The bathroom, by contrast, is comparatively luxurious. Slotted between an entrance area with storage for shoes and coats and the kitchen, it's quite spacious and contains a floating sink and toilet, plus a large glass-enclosed shower.

We've no word on the cost of the Yukon Park Model, so those interested should get in touch with Zook Cabins. The firm delivers all over the contiguous United States.

Source: Zook Cabins

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesHouseHomeBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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