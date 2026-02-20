Rugged tiny house is built to stand up to the elements

With its corrugated metal exterior, the Zinc Studio Cabin looks almost like an agricultural shed at first glance. The home combines its durable design with an open interior that maximizes living space in a comfortable single-level layout.

Designed by Australia's Zinc Studio, the home is based on a towable trailer but is installed semi-permanently in some woodland. Its length of 7 m (23 ft) makes it smaller than most tiny houses we see in North America but is about average for Europe. This model also has a deck area that expands living space.

"Our approach focuses on creating simple, refined spaces that balance durability, beauty, and function using honest, hard-wearing materials suited to Australian conditions," the firm's co-founder Alex Ryan told us over email. "Each cabin is thoughtfully designed to sit naturally within its surroundings, drawing on heritage agricultural forms while embracing contemporary living."

The Zinc Studio Cabin has an open single-level layout that's finished in plywood, with hardwood trim Zinc Studio

The home is accessed through tri-fold doors that really open up the dwelling to the outside. The interior is finished in wood and has an open layout that's mostly taken up by one multifunctional space. The center is occupied by its kitchen and living area. This includes an L-shaped seating space with a small table, plus a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and we assume a fridge hidden away in there somewhere in the cabinetry. It's not too complicated but doesn't need to be since it's used as a vacation home rather than for full-time small living. Nearby is a wood-burning stove for warmth, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed.

The Zinc Studio Cabin's bedroom looks light-filled with large windows, while blinds offer privacy and darkness when needed. It hosts a double bed and has ample headroom to stand upright, due to the single-floor layout of this one.

Over on the opposite side of the house from the bedroom is the bathroom. This is on the small side and includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet.

The Zinc Studio Cabin comes with several options, including its size and the potential for off-grid operation. We've no word on pricing or international availability, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Zinc Studio