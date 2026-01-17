Novel e-trike stays on the rails for maximum comfort and flexibility

Whether you're just looking for a more stable ride, or something a bit more comfortable than your average ebike, a pedal-assist trike could be a good shout. The Chill from Trike Bike includes a few features not common in the three-wheeled world.

Most of the e-trike's we see in the wild are variations on a stable theme – there's one (possibly larger) wheel up front and two behind separated with a cargo box, and the rider sits bolt upright. The Chill rolls a slightly different path for those "who want maximum comfort without compromising on stability or ease of use."

The Chill has a max load capacity of 150 kg, including the rear rack/basket - which can haul up to 50 kg of cargo Trike Bike

As with the 2023's Delta and Trigo Up E, the rider adopts a more laid back pose with legs stretched out front. While the latter example employs a telescoping frame to adjust for different-sized riders, Trike Bike has gone for a sliding rail mounted to the rear of the low-step alloy frame that's set at an angle.

A wide comfort seat with mesh backrest clamped to this rail sits the rider farther away from the adjustable handlebar and pedals as the seat is moved back, as well as higher above the ground. That means that anyone between 1.5 and 1.95 m in height (5 - 6.4 ft) can adapt the ride for a "supportive semi-reclined seating position." The rider stance here is described as semi-recumbent, with an upright body and outstretched feet.

"What really sets the Trike Bike Chill apart is the riding position," said the company's Michael Coates. "You sit lower, with proper back support, and your weight evenly distributed. This reduces strain on your knees, hips, lower back, shoulders and wrists, and for many people it immediately feels more natural and stable."

The 130-Nm mid-motor offers five levels of assistance plus thumb throttle Trike Bike

Despite its relaxed moniker, the Chill's no slouch in the power department. There's a 500-W Ananda mid-mount motor for five pedal-assist levels – plus zero-assist – up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) on public roads, or 32 km/h (20 mph) on private property (such as gated communities). Either way, the system produces a healthy 130 Nm (95.8 lb.ft) of torque – and the e-trike is reckoned capable of conquering gradients of up to 25% using thumb throttle only.

Rider input at the pedals is measured by a combined cadence/torque sensor for "predictable, controlled assistance." A Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub with twist-grip switching means that gears can be changed even when not pedaling. And the electronics get juice from a 672-Wh UL 2271-compliant battery for more than 150 km (93 miles) at the lowest PAS level, or 60 km with throttle in hand. An additional battery for extended travels can be optioned in.

Soaking up uneven terrain is the job of dual independent suspension to the rear, there's a rear differential for stable cornering, and 20-inch cast aluminum wheels front and back are each wrapped in puncture-resistant Kenda rubber. Smooth stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes at each wheel sporting 180-mm rotors, with motor cut-off.

The rear cargo basket is removable, and sports sturdy handles to make shopping easier Trike Bike

Elsewhere, you get internally routed cabling for a clean aesthetic. Visibility in daytime traffic or after-dark adventures comes courtesy of a 40-lux LED headlight paired with a braking tail-light, plus the e-trike benefits from turn signaling front and back.

A removable cargo basket with fold-up handles is positioned between the rear wheels, and is rated to carry up to 50 kg (110 lb) of goods or gear – the recommended total weight including the rider is 150 kg. Optional accessories include side mirrors, a weather cover and trike lock.

In development for more than a year, the Chill has been specifically designed for folks with "limited balance, reduced mobility, back discomfort, joint pain or reduced pedaling strength." It's up for pre-order now for AUD 4,595 (about US$3,000 – though we've no word on international availability). That will rise to AUD 5,995 once the pre-order window closes.

Source: Trike Bike (via Electrek)